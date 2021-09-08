checkAd

In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”

AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC), the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States, in Europe & the Middle East and in the world, today announced a historic, unprecedented $25+ million national advertising campaign across the United States to remind movie lovers that Hollywood’s stories are enjoyed in their best light – with a seamless, communal, multi-sensory experience – at AMC. The message of the campaign is simple but clear: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.” This messaging also will be used in nine European countries by AMC-owned Odeon Cinema Group.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210908005907/en/

The campaign breaks today online and in social media. Later this month, it will be shown at AMC’s nearly 600 U.S. theatres. Beginning this Sunday, September 12, these messages also will play across multiple high-profile platforms worldwide, especially network television in the United States. It is the first such multi-media campaign in AMC’s 101-year history and believed to be the first of its kind ever in the history of U.S. cinema.

The core component of the campaign are multiple 60-second, 30-second and 15-second filmed commercials all of which star Oscar winner and 4-time Academy Award nominee Nicole Kidman. The spots were directed by 2-time Academy Award nominee Jeff Cronenweth and Tim Cronenweth, and were written by Academy Award screenwriter nominee Billy Ray.

The commercials all were filmed on location at one of AMC’s newest theatres, AMC Porter Ranch 9 in greater Los Angeles.

Commenting on this historic campaign, Adam Aron, Chairman and CEO of AMC, said, “As we have said repeatedly of late, thanks to the billions of dollars we have raised this year, AMC is strong, and it is time for AMC to play on offense again. This first-of-its-kind $25+ million national advertising campaign will reinforce what movie lovers in the United States and around the world know to be true, that at AMC Theatres ‘We Make Movies Better.’”

Aron added, “For more than a century, movie theatres have not only survived but thrived. Through all the changing times in the world, through prosperity and despair, through emerging technology and expanding entertainment options and despite repeated imminent threats to the cinema business over the decades, movie theatres have remained a vital part of the cultural fabric of our society the world over. Especially in recent years, AMC and other theatre chains have introduced sophisticated marketing programs to ensure our theatres are relevant. However, relying on ‘what’s always worked before,’ cinema operators have counted on others to undertake significant television advertising campaigns to drive audiences into our buildings. With all the change occurring in these uncharted waters in which we now navigate, we believe it is high time for an industry leader like AMC to go on television to remind today’s audiences of the magic that can only be found in a movie theatre and at AMC, with our big seats, our big sound and our big screens.”

Aron concluded, “No one says it better than Nicole Kidman when she points out how special it is to see ‘dazzling images on a huge silver screen.’ We are ever so grateful that Nicole brought her astonishing talent to AMC. We are also appreciative to the Cronenweths for the beautiful direction and cinematography they brought to this project. Similarly, our hat is off to Billy Ray, whose scripts perfectly capture the allure and appeal of watching movies where they were meant to be seen, at a theatre.”

Creative idea company Barkley, AMC’s lead agency, spearheaded every aspect of this breakthrough, historic effort for AMC, from concept to production.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.

AMC is the largest movie exhibition company in the United States, the largest in Europe and the largest throughout the world with approximately 950 theatres and 10,500 screens across the globe. AMC has propelled innovation in the exhibition industry by: deploying its Signature power-recliner seats; delivering enhanced food and beverage choices; generating greater guest engagement through its loyalty and subscription programs, web site and mobile apps; offering premium large format experiences and playing a wide variety of content including the latest Hollywood releases and independent programming. For more information, visitwww.amctheatres.com.

