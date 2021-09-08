checkAd

Mitek to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on September 14, 2021

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) (www.miteksystems.com), a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions, today announced that CEO Max Carnecchia and CFO Frank Teruel are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Software Conference on Tuesday, September 14th at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time, with virtual one-on-one meetings with investors held throughout the day.

The fireside chat will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company’s website at https://investors.miteksystems.com.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with Mitek management, please contact your Jefferies representative or MKR Investor Relations, Mitek’s investor relations firm, at mitk@mkr-group.com.

About Mitek

Mitek (NASDAQ: MITK) is a global leader in mobile capture and digital identity verification built on the latest advancements in computer vision and artificial intelligence. Mitek’s identity verification solutions enable organizations to verify an individual’s identity during digital transactions to reduce risk and meet regulatory requirements, while increasing revenue from digital channels. More than 7,500 organizations use Mitek to enable trust and convenience for mobile check deposit, new account opening and more. Mitek is based in San Diego, Calif., with offices across the U.S. and Europe. Learn more at www.miteksystems.com. [(MITK-F)]

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube, and read Mitek’s latest blog posts here.

Wertpapier


