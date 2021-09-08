Labcorp to Speak at Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Labcorp (NYSE: LH), a leading global life sciences company, today announced that members of its executive management team will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.Labcorp.com and archived for replay.