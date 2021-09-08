checkAd

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Disposition of Armour Yards Office Portfolio for Approximately $79.5 Million and Announces the Redemption of Approximately $36.9 Million of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 22:58  |  33   |   |   

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") closed today on its previously announced disposition of two office properties, Armour Yards and 251 Armour Yards (the “Armour Yards Portfolio”), to Northwood Investors for an aggregate purchase price of $79.5 million, which will result in net proceeds at closing of approximately $31.1 million, after the satisfaction of approximately $48.4 million of property level debt and other closing adjustments and costs.

The Company will redeem 36,926 shares (the "Called Shares") of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Stock") on September 13, 2021 (the "Redemption Date"). The Called Shares represent 100% of the Series A Preferred Stock currently available to call at the Company’s option. The Company has redeemed approximately $580 million of the Series A Preferred Stock since September 30, 2020.

Joel Murphy, PAC’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: "By electing to remove the Armour Yards Portfolio from our transaction with Highwoods, we have further demonstrated our ability to maximize the value of our few remaining office assets. We will utilize the cash proceeds generated from this sale to continue to realign our balance sheet through this announced redemption of our Series A Preferred Stock."

The shares of Series A Preferred Stock will be redeemed at their initial stated value of $1,000 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends up to, and including, the Redemption Date in an amount equal to $2.17 per share, for total proceeds of $1,002.17 per share (the "Redemption Price"). Payment of the Redemption Price will be made in cash. On September 20, 2021, the Company will pay the cash dividend on the Series A Preferred Stock of $5.00 for the period from August 1, 2021 to August 31, 2021 to each holder of record on August 31, 2021. Such payment will be separate and distinct from the payment of the Redemption Price on the Redemption Date.

Dividends on the shares of Series A Preferred Stock that are to be redeemed will cease to accrue on the Redemption Date. Upon redemption, the redeemed shares of Series A Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding, and all rights of the holders of such shares will terminate, except the right of the holders to receive the cash payable upon such redemption, without interest.

As specified in the notice of redemption, shares of Series A Preferred Stock held in book-entry form through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") will be redeemed according to DTC’s procedures and shares of Series A Preferred Stock held through the records of Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (the "Redemption Agent") will be automatically redeemed by the Redemption Agent.

Seite 1 von 3
Preferred Apartment Communities Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Completes Disposition of Armour Yards Office Portfolio for Approximately $79.5 Million and Announces the Redemption of Approximately $36.9 Million of its 6.00% Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") closed today on its previously announced disposition of two office properties, Armour Yards and 251 Armour Yards (the “Armour Yards Portfolio”), to Northwood Investors for …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Logitech Introduces All-In-One Dock to Declutter the Desktop and Make Joining Meetings Easy
Kraft Heinz Outlines Benefits of Scale + Agility at 2021 Barclays Global Consumer Staples ...
Appointment to the Executive Committee of TotalEnergies
ADTRAN INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Merger of ADTRAN, Inc. - ADTN
Square Launches Square Register in Canada, Offering Integrated Point-of-Sale Hardware to Help ...
Vertiv to Acquire the E&I Engineering Group
CASSAVA SCIENCES SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff ...
IDEANOMICS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Ideanomics, Inc. - IDEX
In a Historic First Ever for the Movie Theatre Industry, AMC Theatres Unveils a $25+ Million National Advertising Campaign Featuring Academy Award Winner Nicole Kidman Proclaiming: “AMC Theatres. We Make Movies Better.”
Titel
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
UiPath Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Cassava Sciences, Inc.
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Coty Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering of Class A Common Stock by KKR
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Submission of Initial Data to U.S. FDA to Support Booster Dose of ...
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
Smartsheet Named One of the Best Places to Work by WRK+ Australia
Belden Declares Quarterly Dividend
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.08.21 Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. Announces Real Estate Loan Investment in Atlanta, Georgia MSA Multifamily Development
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten