TubeSolar AG: TubeSolar AG strengthens its Management Board: Felix T. Mantke becomes Chief Financial Officer (CFO) as of 2022

Augsburg, 09.09.2021 - TubeSolar AG (ISIN DE000A2PXQD4, XETRA, Primary Market Düsseldorf, m:access), manufacturer of patented photovoltaic thin film tubes, strengthens its management board. The Supervisory Board has appointed Mr. Felix T. Mantke (47) as Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2022.

As a certified public accountant (CPA), Felix T. Mantke has more than 20 years of professional experience in the fields of accounting, controlling and auditing and has particular expertise in the areas of M&A and capital markets.

For the past five years, Mr. Mantke worked at Deloitte GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft. Prior to that, he was Managing Director at Flick Gocke Schaumburg GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Munich after having worked at BDO AG Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft in Frankfurt am Main. At the beginning of his career, Felix T. Mantke held various positions at Ernst & Young in Berlin, Boston, Moscow and Munich and moved to H.C. Stark GmbH in 2012 as Head of Group Accounting/Capital Markets.

Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TubeSolar AG, comments: "The company will enter the operational phase in 2022 with the start of highly automated production and plans to grow strongly in the coming years. With the start of series production and the first noteworthy sales with international customers, the establishment and management of the organization by an experienced business economist is an important building block for success. With Felix T. Mantke we have found the right specialist for this challenging task. The current Management Board and the Supervisory Board are very much looking forward to the future cooperation."

About TubeSolar AG
TubeSolar AG has taken over the laboratory production of OSRAM/LEDVANCE in Augsburg as a spin-off and acquired the patents from LEDVANCE and Dr. Vesselinka Petrova-Koch. TubeSolar AG has been using this patent-protected technology since 2019 to develop and manufacture photovoltaic thin-film tubes that are assembled into modules and whose properties enable additional application opportunities in solar power generation compared to conventional solar modules. The technology will be used primarily in the agricultural sector, spanning agricultural production areas. In the next few years, it is planned to expand production in Augsburg to an annual production capacity of 250 MW.

