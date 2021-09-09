BioCryst Announces Approval of ORLADEYO (berotralstat) in United Arab Emirates

“As the first targeted oral, once-daily treatment, ORLADEYO provides an important new treatment option for patients and physicians,” said Henrik Balle Boysen, executive vice president and chief operating officer of HAE International, a global non-profit network of patient associations dedicated to improving the lives of people with HAE. “While there is still more work to be done to raise awareness to support earlier diagnosis and treatment, the approval of ORLADEYO is an important advancement for HAE patients in the UAE.”

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCRX) today announced that the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has granted marketing authorization for oral, once-daily ORLADEYO (berotralstat) for the prevention of recurrent attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) 12 years and older. To support commercialization efforts in the UAE, BioCryst has entered into a supply and distribution agreement with NewBridge Pharmaceuticals (NewBridge), which also covers the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Iraq.

“With many prevalent rare diseases in the MENA region, I am personally inspired, and we at NewBridge are proud, to be part of this partnership with BioCryst for the UAE and a number of other markets in the GCC. This partnership supports our mission by providing access to an important new therapy for HAE patients in a hope that we can help ease their suffering and support them to live better lives,” said Joe Henein, president and chief executive officer of NewBridge Pharma.

“NewBridge is the right partner for BioCryst as they share our vision to bring innovative medicines to patients living with rare diseases,” said Charlie Gayer, chief commercial officer of BioCryst. “With experience across regulatory, medical and commercial, and strong local relationships with key stakeholders, NewBridge will help accelerate our efforts to bring ORLADEYO to patients across the globe by providing a much-needed new option to HAE patients in the UAE.”

NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, is a regional specialty company with a comprehensive pharmaceutical platform of services and expertise, established to bridge the access gap and partner with global pharma and biotech companies to in-license and commercialize U.S. Food and Drug Administration or European Medicines Agency approved innovative therapeutics that address unmet medical needs into the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) regions.