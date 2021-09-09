Great Atlantic Drilling Update - Intersects Base Metal Sulfides in Semi-Massive Sulfide Veins and Indicator Mineral for Gold Mineralization - 100% Owned Keymet Precious & Base Metal Property,New Brunswick

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FRA:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it is continuing to drill but has completed the first seven drill holes of the 2021 diamond …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC ESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR)(FRA:PH01) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it is continuing to drill but has completed the first seven drill holes of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Keymet Base Metal - Precious Metal Project, located in Northern New Brunswick. The drilling program is testing numerous target areas in the northwest region of the property. Veins containing semi-massive sulfides (including copper, zinc and lead sulfides) and arsenopyrite (an indicator for potential gold mineralization) were intersected in multiple holes. Analytical results are pending.

Semi-massive sulfides (chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena and pyrite) in Ky-21-27

The seven holes completed to date during 2021 (Ky-21-23 to Ky-21-29) tested areas of polymetallic (zinc, copper, lead and silver) veins; untested electromagnetic anomalies; and gold bearing bedrock and float.

The Company previously discovered high grade gold, silver, copper and zinc in this region, including a drill intercept of 9.04% zinc, 9.19% copper and 1,158 gams per tonne (g/t) silver over 3.00 meters core length and a boulder sample returning 51 grams / tonne (g/t) gold.

Foto: Accesswire

Five of the seven holes completed to date during the 2021 program have intersected veins hosting copper, zinc and lead sulfide mineralization, including veins with semi-massive sulfides. These include drill holes Ky-21-23 which tested the possible extension of the Elmtree Silver Mine vein occurrence southeast of the historic shaft; Ky-21-25 which tested a new target area; Ky-21-27 and Ky21-28 which tested the Elmtree 12 polymetallic vein system; and Ky-21-29 which was the first drill hole into an electromagnetic anomaly.

Five of the seven holes completed to date (Ky-21-25 to Ky-21-29) during the 2021 program have intersected intervals with arsenopyrite mineralization. Previous work by the Company has identified gold mineralization associated with arsenopyrite mineralization in this region of the property.

Drill hole Ky-21-30 is currently underway, testing deeper than previous drilling in the Elmtree 12 vein system.

The drill core is being geologically logged and with mineralized intervals (with base metal sulfides and arsenopyrite) being sampled. Half core samples will be submitted to an independent laboratory for multi-element analysis (including gold, zinc, copper, lead and silver). The 2021 exploration program is being managed by a Qualified Person.