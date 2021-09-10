checkAd

Eurofins Will Be Included in the CAC 40 Index from September 17

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
10.09.2021, 07:15  |  39   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Eurofins Scientific (Paris:ERF), a global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing, is very pleased to announce that the Steering Committee of the Euronext Indices has made the decision on 9 September 2021 to include Eurofins Scientific in the CAC 40 Index.

At 9 September 2021, the Group’s market capitalisation stood at more than €23.5 billion. Based on 9 September 2021 share prices this would put Eurofins in the 29th position in the CAC 40 index ranked by market capitalisation. Eurofins Scientific's inclusion in the CAC 40 Index will be effective on Friday 17 September 2021, after market close.

Eurofins joins the CAC 40 Index, consisting of large and very large groups, many of which are over 100 years old (on average around 102 years old), only 34 years after its creation in 1987.

Eurofins’ Founder and CEO, Gilles Martin commented: “We are delighted by the decision to include Eurofins in the CAC 40. It is a significant milestone in the history of the group. Since the foundation of its first company in 1987 in Nantes, France with four employees and listing in Paris in 1997, Eurofins Scientific has been one of the fastest growing, listed European groups increasing revenues by 32% (in compound average) since 1988 through organic growth and acquisitions and its share price by more than 30% each year (in compound average) since its IPO in October 1997.

Today Eurofins is a global leader in many of its markets and continues its mission to contribute to a safer and healthier world by providing our customers with innovative and high quality laboratory, research and advisory services, whilst creating opportunities for our employees and generating sustainable shareholder value. This mission has never been more critical than today, where the Group has been agile and innovative, rapidly developing new testing solutions to fight the spread of COVID-19 and its variants.

I would like to take this opportunity to once again thank all of our 55,000 employees and leaders worldwide, whose dedication, innovation and entrepreneurial spirit and focus on service to our customers have been and remain instrumental for the continued success of the group, as well as the clients, suppliers and public and private partners of all Eurofins’ companies around the world for their trust and continued support.”

Wertpapier


