Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart Failure Patients at Key Scientific Society Meeting

Data from Three New Studies and Two Ongoing Trials Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2021

Data Highlight Importance of Blood Volume Analysis in Providing Appropriate, Personalized Care to Patients with Heart Failure

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test in optimizing individualized therapy for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2021 – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 10-13, 2021, in Denver, CO.