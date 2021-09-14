checkAd

Daxor Corporation Presents New Data Validating the Benefit of the BVA-100 Blood Test for Heart Failure Patients at Key Scientific Society Meeting

Data from Three New Studies and Two Ongoing Trials Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting 2021
Data Highlight Importance of Blood Volume Analysis in Providing Appropriate, Personalized Care to Patients with Heart Failure

Oak Ridge, TN, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces new data validating the benefits of the Company’s BVA-100 blood test in optimizing individualized therapy for heart failure patients. Data were presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting (ASM) 2021 – which brought together the world’s leading experts in heart failure from September 10-13, 2021, in Denver, CO.

“We continue to add to the clinical evidence demonstrating that the BVA-100 blood test uniquely allows physicians to understand underlying heart failure blood volume derangements, driving better treatment choices and superior outcomes,” commented Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor Corporation. “HFSA provided us with a significant opportunity to share these clinical data with leading physicians active in providing care for heart failure patients along with details of newly-enrolling clinical trials by Daxor with major healthcare system partners.”

Highlights of the data included:

  • “Value of Blood Volume Analysis in Patients with Left Ventricular Assist Devices”: Implantable left ventricular assist devices (LVAD) have dramatically changed the face of advanced heart failure treatment and constitute a $350M annual market in the U.S. Lead study author Dmitry M. Yaranov, M.D., Baptist Heart Institute, Memphis, TN concluded, “In summary, blood volume analysis and its individualized, unique metrics is a valuable test when used in patients with LVAD. Measurement of red blood cell volume is helpful in determining variations (anemia or polycythemia) that might not be noted clinically, and patient and clinician acceptance and adoption of BVA was excellent.”

  • “Volume-Guided Venous to Venous Ultrafiltration in Hospitalized Heart Failure Patients”: This pilot study combined blood volume analysis and ultrafiltration to safely remove fluid with volume overload. Study authors indicated that earlier utilization of the BVA-100 test may have prevented the acute renal injury from their previous diuresis. “Combined use of blood volume analysis and ultrafiltration should improve outcomes in hospitalized diuretic-resistant or renal insufficient patients,” stated John L. Jefferies, M.D., MPH, FACC, FAHA, FAAP, FHFS, University of Tennessee Health Science Center, Memphis, TN, and lead data investigator.
