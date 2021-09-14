checkAd

Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
14.09.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

510(k) clearance expands the capability of Tactoset for augmenting suture anchor fixation

BEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention orthopedics, today announced that it has received an additional 510(k) clearance by the FDA for Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute. This new indication expands the use of Tactoset to include augmentation of hardware and the support of bone fragments during surgical procedures. This expands Tactoset’s addressable market to include augmentation of suture anchor fixation in addition to treatment of skeletal system defects such as insufficiency fractures.

“Poor quality bone and suture anchor pullout is a real problem for patients in our industry, and surgeons can now use Tactoset to augment their suture anchor fixation and reinforce it from inside the bone. We’ve taken our proprietary HA-enhanced Tactoset and opened an untapped market in the area of augmentation of hardware including soft tissue suture anchors,” says Ben Joseph, Vice President of US Commercial and Global Brand Management at Anika. “Tactoset is a key growth driver within our current regenerative solutions portfolio, and this augmentation clearance highlights the transformation of Anika as a joint preservation and restoration company. We have big plans for Tactoset in the market and expect to have additional indications coming in the future.”

Tactoset is a calcium phosphate based, biocompatible bone graft substitute that incorporates Anika’s core hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The HA component of Tactoset makes the product highly flowable, easily injectable and able to interdigitate trabecular bone architecture with overall improved handling characteristics compared to competitive products. Once injected, Tactoset hardens and mimics the properties of normal trabecular bone initially and remodels into healthy bone over time.

Since its launch in Q4 of 2019, Tactoset has been used for the treatment of bone voids, insufficiency fractures, and other skeletal defects, often performed in an outpatient surgical setting. With this expanded indication, surgeons can now use Tactoset in situations where augmenting hardware and/or bone fragments due to insufficient bone quality may be beneficial to their patients. Tactoset has been shown to increase the pull-out strength of a screw-in suture anchor two-fold1 in an osteoporotic bone model when augmented with the cured Tactoset compared to a suture anchor alone.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tactoset Injectable Bone Substitute Now FDA Cleared for Hardware Augmentation 510(k) clearance expands the capability of Tactoset for augmenting suture anchor fixationBEDFORD, Mass., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company focused on early intervention …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. (TSX-V: LORD) ANNOUNCES VIDEO OF RECENT SITE VISIT TO THE FLORIN GOLD PROJECT IN THE YUKON TERRITORY, ...
TaskUs Celebrates 13th Anniversary, Announces Planned Office Expansions
Mid-Year Results of NRD Companies: Greater Operational Scope and Refined Business Strategy
Freddie Mac Multifamily Requires Tenant Protections on All Future Manufactured Housing Community ...
LPL Financial Hires Cara Dailey as New Chief Data Officer
GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended September 11, 2021
Strong Multifamily Investment Environment Continues as Freddie Mac’s AIMI Bounces Back in Q2
Reliq Health Technologies, Inc. Announces Three New Contracts with Physician Practices in Dallas, ...
Sodexo acquires a majority stake in Wedoogift, creating the leading player in the gift voucher ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
DarkPulse Subsidiary OPTILAN Appoints Former Rolls Royce Vice President as Sales & Marketing ...
Y-mAbs to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on DANYELZA (naxitamab-gqgk) Frontline and HITS Data in ...
MEDIA ADVISORY: Ultragenyx Announces Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa) Receives Reimbursement Approval for Treatment of ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
Valneva Completes Recruitment of Elderly Participants in Phase 3 Trial of its Inactivated COVID-19 ...
Titel
Walmart Announces Major Partnership With Litecoin (LTC)
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
3D Systems Advances Jewelry Design with Launch of VisiJet Wax Jewel Red Material
Grayscale Investments and iCapital Network Partner to Provide Advisors with Access to Digital ...
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
August 2020’s Most Wanted Malware: Evolved Qbot Trojan Ranks On Top Malware List For First Time
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Vitality Biopharma Enters Into $5 Million Equity Line Financing Relationship With Institutional ...
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
FOBI Integrates With World's Leading Public Ledger Hedera Hashgraph To Deliver Highest Level of ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...