NorthCoast Asset Management to Join Focus Partner Firm Connectus Wealth Advisers, Further Expanding Connectus' U.S. Footprint

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 14, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that Connectus Wealth Advisers ("Connectus") has entered into a definitive agreement under which NorthCoast Asset Management LLC ("NorthCoast"), a registered investment adviser located in Greenwich, CT, will join Connectus. This transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

NorthCoast was founded in 1988 and specializes in providing proprietary investment management services that are based on quantitative research, a systematic investment process, and a rigorous approach to risk management. NorthCoast works with both private and institutional clients and complements its financial planning expertise with an extensive range of proprietary investment solutions, including its CAN SLIM® investment program that focuses on capital appreciation with downside protection, and alternative strategies to hedge downside risk when diversifying concentrated stock positions.

"We are thrilled to be joining Connectus," said Dan Kraninger, NorthCoast's President and CEO. "Becoming part of a global consortium is an exciting new phase for our firm. We are looking forward to leveraging the benefits of Connectus to better serve our clients, support our growth, and bolster our operations."

"Connectus is the ideal strategic partner with a strong cultural fit who would preserve the independence of our investment process and provide strategic support. We will continue to evolve our differentiated investment strategies and introduce our capabilities to a wider audience of firms and their clients. Connectus will also greatly expand the technology, tools and resources available to us to enhance our client outcomes," added Patrick Jamin, NorthCoast's CIO.

"The NorthCoast team is an excellent addition to Connectus, and marks a milestone as the 10th firm that has agreed to join Connectus' global consortium in less than a year," said Rajini Kodialam, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Focus. "NorthCoast provides Connectus with a unique set of investment management capabilities and substantially expands Connectus' footprint in the United States. This transaction is further affirmation of Connectus' appeal to a broad range of wealth management firms, both domestically and abroad. The Connectus model is an outstanding example of how we are leveraging our scale and expertise to help wealth management advisers better serve their clients, optimize their efficiency and accelerate their growth."

