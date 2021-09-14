Food Logistics Service Provider, Farm Trans, Streamlines and Accelerates European Supply Chain with Mendix-Built Solution

- Flexibility of the Mendix platform enables Farm Trans to quickly adapt LMS to support new Brexit customs regulations

BOSTON, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, announced that Farm Trans , an international logistics service provider specializing in bulk and conditioned (temperature-controlled) food products, has used the Mendix low-code platform to streamline logistics processes and connect suppliers, partners, and customers. The new application, Logistics Management System (LMS), provides transparency to everyone involved and ensures flawless delivery of goods throughout Europe.

Research by Gartner states that supply chains are in a continuous state of reform as they adapt to ever-changing customer demands. Logistics and customer fulfillment is the part of the supply chain most directly impacted by shifting customer expectations. Farm Trans turned to Mendix to create a solution that enables them to be resilient, cope with these expectations, and make logistics processes smarter and more transparent.



Since its launch in 1987, Farm Trans has focused on innovation and grown from a local company to a European logistics service provider. The company has offices in the UK, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Poland, and works with partners to serve locations throughout all of Europe. To deliver more added value, Farm Trans provides connected services to manage logistics more efficiently, with advanced IT systems and real-time data management to capture the data streams of customers and partners. Based on this input, Farm Trans advises customers and partners on areas to optimize, such as on-time performance, sustainability, and food safety, so customers and partners can optimize performance and seize market opportunities.