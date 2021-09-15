checkAd

Jade Leader Announces Initiation of Bulk Sampling Program at its Wyoming Sky Jade(C) Zone

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update of its ongoing exploration and development programs on its Wyoming Jade properties and Fall 2021 bulk …

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2021 / Jade Leader Corp. (TSXV:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update of its ongoing exploration and development programs on its Wyoming Jade properties and Fall 2021 bulk sampling program at the Sky Zone.

Existing permits and notices have been amended and approved by the relevant authorities in order for the Company to proceed with a mechanized bulk sample of its recently recognized Sky Zone and Sky Jades ©. Work will be conducted with a loader mounted hydraulic hammer in order to expose the Sky Zone Jade bearing structure over its currently mapped strike length, and allow for the systematic collection and assessment of potential Jade types, colors and typical Jade yields along the main system.

Equipment and personnel have now been mobilized to site, work has begun and it is expected that a month will be required to complete a test allowing for the collection of a significant amount of marketable Sky Jade© , in addition to our current inventory of ornamental Jades from previous trenching programs. The Jade will be evaluated as it is extracted and prepared for photography and marketing as the program progresses.

About Sky Jades©

Hand sampling from 2 distinct sites roughly 40 feet (12 meters) apart along a 50 feet (15 meter) long Jade bearing structure in 2021 yielded some 110 pounds (49.9 Kg) of very fine grained, cryptocrystalline nephrite Jade with high translucency and uniform green colors. Stone testing, including final cutting and carving of materials in finished products such as bangles, beads and pendants has confirmed that the Jades from this zone have all the characteristics of the historical Wyoming Gem grade Jades (ref: NR 20-05, August 17th 2020, NR 21-01, February 1st 2021 and NR 21-03, May 13th 2021).

Early samples of both rough and cut Jade Leader Sky Jades© to date can be viewed either through our website photo galleries, including "Wyoming Project Sky Jades©" and Wyoming Project Revealing Sky Jades©" at www.jadeleader.ca.

In addition, numerous videos showing this material including "Sky Jades©, A New American Jade Discovery", "Revealing Sky Jades© of Wyoming" and "The Quest for Sky Jades©, Wyoming" can be viewed on Youtube, under the Jade Leader channel.

The Company has also granted pursuant to its stock option plan, a total of 1,255,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers, and consultants of the Company. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.07 per share for three years.

