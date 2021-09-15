Eastern Health Selects Allscripts as One of Its Partners to Further Healthcare Innovation

Eastern Health and Allscripts will proactively seek out ideas and initiatives to enhance the development of innovative solutions while also creating the opportunity to generate revenue for Eastern Health. As part of this joint initiative, Allscripts' Open Development Program will be accessible through Eastern Health’s Living Lab where researchers, developers, local start-ups, and established firms will be able to develop new solutions in the Allscripts ecosystem. Further, Eastern Health will support focused health-care information technology advancement and collaboration with Allscripts.

Allscripts (NASDAQ: MDRX) is pleased to have been selected as one of Eastern Health ’s innovation partners. As a result, Allscripts and Eastern Health have partnered to advance health-care services and programs while maximizing health system efficiencies and general economic development in Newfoundland and Labrador. The goal of this partnership is to improve health care and better serve its patients and their family members. Eastern Health is the largest health authority in Newfoundland and Labrador, serving residents on the Avalon, Burin and Bonavista Peninsulas.

"We are pleased to welcome Allscripts as an innovation partner under our innovation strategy. We hope that by working together that we will be able to develop innovation solutions that focus on improving care for our patients while at the same time increasing value,” said David Diamond, President and CEO of Eastern Health. “We look forward to learning more about how Allscripts Open Platform can help co-design solutions to improve health care for our patients.”

“Eastern Health is a leader in healthcare innovation for Newfoundland and Labrador,” said Paul M. Black, Allscripts Chief Executive Officer. “Through this partnership, we are helping create an environment of collaboration to help drive healthcare information technology forward. We are committed to continuous innovation as we provide an Open Platform to meet the needs of providers and patients in Canada as well as across the globe.”

