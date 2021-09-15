AXIM Biotech Appoints Ophthalmic Industry Veteran Jeff Busby as Senior VP Business Development

Mr. Busby brings more than 30 years’ experience developing and managing national and international ophthalmic medical device sales and support teams. That experience includes Sr. Regional Management - Alcon Laboratories, Ft. Worth, TX, US Director of Sales VISX, Santa Clara, CA, Director of Global Strategic Accounts, Advanced Medical Optics (AMO) ( Canada, Latin America and Europe). Mr. Busby served for eight years as Chief Commercial Officer for Advanced Tear Diagnostics, Birmingham, AL., and most recently, Chief Revenue Officer Scanoptix, Charlottesville, VA.

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTCQB: AXIM) (“AXIM Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a leader in the development of diagnostic testing for COVID-19, dry eye disease (DED) and Cancer, today announced that it has appointed Jeffrey A. Busby to Senior Vice President – Business Development.

In this newly created position, Mr. Busby will be responsible for the launch and commercialization of the Company’s recently announced acquisition of diagnostic technologies for dry eye disease (DED) that includes two FDA cleared 510(k) authorizations for the commercial sale of two ophthalmic “point of care” diagnostic lab tests -- which are approved for reimbursement by both CMS and private insurance and will be used by both Optometrists and Ophthalmologists.

“We are committed to building AXIM into a premier medical diagnostics company and driving revenue,” said John W. Huemoeller II, Chief Executive Officer of AXIM Biotech. “Jeff has a long track record of commercial success in the ophthalmic technology sector, and we believe will hit the ground running.”

Mr. Huemoeller added “Our acquisition of these two breakthrough DED diagnostic tests give the Company a path to generating substantial revenue and provides a strong pipeline for additional new diagnostic tests. Commercial launch of our first DED test is slated for early 2022 and I am excited for Jeff to lead that initiative.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Busby said, “As a successful veteran in the ophthalmic industry, I believe AXIM’s DED testing technology will positively transform the market helping provide accurate diagnoses for the millions of DED sufferers.”

On August 3, AXIM announced it signed a binding term sheet for AXIM to acquire the DED diagnostic tech package. AXIM has since entered into a definitive agreement for the transaction acquiring the two FDA cleared 510(k)’s for the commercial sale of the ophthalmic diagnostic lab tests and is in the process of the transferring the remaining technology. The tests acquired are part of a highly specialized point-of-care (POC) lab testing system designed specifically to assist eye-care physicians in detecting and quantifying a variety of biomarkers associated with external ocular disorders and are approved for reimbursement.