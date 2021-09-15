Virbac Significant increase in operating profit from ordinary activities for the first half of 2021 due to the sound market performance and dynamism of our business
|
CONSOLIDATED FIGURES AS AT JUNE 30th
in millions of €
|2021
|2020
|Change 2021/2020
|
Revenue
|
529.4
|
478.3
|
+10.7%
|
Change at constant exchange rates
|
+14.0%
|Change at constant exchange rates and scope 1
|+21.3%
|
Current operating profit before depreciation of assets arising from acquisitions 2
|
105.3
|
85.5
|
+23.2%
|
as a % of revenue
as a % of revenue at constant rates
|
19.9%
19.7%
|
17.9%
|Depreciation of intangible assets from acquisitions
|2.2
|6.3
|
Operating profit from ordinary activities
|
103.1
|
79.1
|
+30.3%
|Non-recurring expenses and income
|0.0
|5.4
|
Operating profit
|
103.1
|
73.8
|
+39.8%
|
Current net profit 3
|
74.4
|
53.6
|
+38.9%
|Consolidated net profit
|
74.4
|
49.7
|
+49.7%
|
Including net profit - Group share
|
72.7
|
47.2
|
Shareholders’ equity - Group Share
|
