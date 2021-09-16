Ayala Pharmaceuticals Presents Preliminary Clinical Data from the Ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY Trial and Announces Pre-Clinical Proof of Concept Data for Enhanced Activity of AL101 in Combination with Approved Cancer Therapies in ACC

REHOVOT, Israel and WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYLA), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers, today announced new preliminary clinical data from the 6mg cohort of its ongoing Phase 2 ACCURACY trial of AL101 for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic (R/M) adenoid cystic carcinoma (ACC) harboring Notch-activating mutations. The data is being presented at the 2021 ESMO Virtual Congress as an ePoster. In a separate ePoster presentation, Ayala presented new preclinical results evaluating the potential of AL101 in combination with approved cancer therapies for dual targeting of ACC tumours.

“ACC is an orphan disease with no approved therapies and patients with Notch mutations have a more aggressive disease course and poorer survival outcomes as compared to patients with Notch wild-type. R/M ACC remains a significant area of unmet need, and I am encouraged by the preliminary results that AL101 monotherapy has demonstrated to-date. Coupled with new preclinical data showing that AL101 in combination with approved targeted therapies could potentially treat a greater proportion of ACC tumors, regardless of Notch mutations, it will be exciting to see how AL101 may be developed as a viable treatment option for R/M ACC patients,” said Alan L. Ho, M.D., Ph.D., Medical Oncology, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Lead Investigator in The ACCURACY Trial. “While these results are still preliminary, the safety profile of AL101 and the disease control rate of 70% are promising indicators in this incredibly difficult to treat patient population.”

“The preliminary safety and efficacy data from the 6mg cohort of our ongoing ACCURACY trial of AL101 highlights a favourable profile. We are pleased to see that AL101’s safety profile continues to be tolerable and manageable, providing us with potential dosing flexibility as we continue to advance our development plans,” said Gary Gordon, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Ayala. “We continue to see strong potential for AL101 to transform the treatment landscape for R/M ACC patients with Notch mutations and we look forward to reporting additional clinical data in 2022.”