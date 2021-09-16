checkAd

SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become New Mr Muscle Bottles

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.09.2021, 16:00  |  24   |   |   

New "Goals for Change" partnership to focus on sustainability, health and opportunity for underserved youth

LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle, Ecover and Duck, today announced it is teaming up with Liverpool Football Club to create a closed loop recycling model for the more than 500,000 plastic bottles used at Anfield each season.

Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, 16 September 2021: [Pictured R-L] Liverpool FC Legend, Luis Garcia, is pictured alongside Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO SC Johnson, and Billy Hogan, CEO Liverpool Football Club at the launch of a new global sustainability partnership between the global maker of household consumer brands and Liverpool Football Club. Called Goals for Change, the partnership kicks off with a closed loop recycling model which aims to repurpose more than 500,000 plastic bottles used at Anfield each season.

From the start of the partnership, fans at Anfield will be able to place plastic beverage bottles in specially designed receptacles.  SC Johnson will collect the plastic and repurpose it to create new Mr Muscle trigger bottles.

"Plastic waste is a threat to our planet for this and future generations," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "At SC Johnson, we believe we all have a responsibility to solve this critical environmental issue. Our partnership with Liverpool F.C. is one of the many steps SC Johnson is taking to move forward our vision for a waste-free world as it creates another local solution to this global problem by leveraging football to help close the plastic recycling loop."

The new partnership, called Goals for Change, kicks off a series of initiatives to drive improvements in sustainability and health and hygiene and provide pathways to greater economic and social mobility for underserved youth across Liverpool F.C.'s communities in the UK, Asia and Latin America.

Earlier this year, Liverpool F.C. launched the Red Way, its vision for sustainability and way of supporting society now and for future generations, underscoring the importance of a like-minded partnership, as SC Johnson's ambitions as a family company are to work for a better, more sustainable world.

Matt Scammell, Commercial Director at LFC: "We launched our sustainability programme the Red Way earlier this year and made a commitment to make a positive difference to our people, our communities and our planet.  SC Johnson has made important step changes within their industry which have delivered incredible results through several sustainability initiatives.

"I feel very optimistic about the work we can do together through this partnership, both raising awareness and looking after the safety of our supporters and ultimately using our voices for good to help the next generation of Reds all around the world." 

In addition to recycling plastic waste at Anfield, SC Johnson and Liverpool F.C. will team up to focus on health and hygiene. As the Official Cleaning and Disinfectant Partner of Liverpool F.C., SC Johnson will provide soaps and hand sanitizers throughout the stadium and AXA Training Centre to help promote health and hygiene. SC Johnson Professional, the company's commercial business, will work with Liverpool F.C. to establish a new standard of cleaning.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become New Mr Muscle Bottles New "Goals for Change" partnership to focus on sustainability, health and opportunity for underserved youth LIVERPOOL, England, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SC Johnson, the maker of household consumer brands such as Mr Muscle, Ecover and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Plug and Play to collaborate on innovation in Artificial Intelligence with INTEMA by MTS AI
Prenetics, a Global Leader in Genomic and Diagnostic Testing, to Become Publicly Traded on the ...
Global Cannabis Edibles Market to be worth Around USD 13,654.3 Million By 2025 with CAGR of 30.5% ...
NAVER Cloud Aims to Become a Top 3 Cloud Service Provider in APAC with Massive Investment in ...
Shutterstock Launches National TV Campaign, 100% Shutterstock, Leading Brand Refresh
MIAX to Launch Suite of BRIXX Commercial Real Estate Futures on MGEX
How Smart Coatings Creating Lucrative Opportunities for the Players in the Coating Industry - ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
NHS Artificial Intelligence provider reports 160% growth, promising to transform healthcare with ...
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Monochloroacetic Acid Market Size was USD 893.0 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Reach USD 1,169.3 Million in 2028: Reports and Data
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
South Africa Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 3,071 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Blockchain Tech Appears in a Myriad of Financial Applications
Sports Nutrition Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 26.11 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Titel
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Light Field Market worth $154 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Photocure appoints Anders Neijber as Vice President, Global Medical Affairs and Clinical ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...