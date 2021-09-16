Delisting of Securities of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation and Sequential Brands Group, Inc. from The Nasdaq Stock Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the common stock of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s common stock was suspended on August 4, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Sequential Brands Group, Inc. Sequential Brands Group, Inc.’s common stock was suspended on September 9, 2021 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.