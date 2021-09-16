checkAd

EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) today announced that its Board of Trustees has declared its monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.25 per common share is payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021. This dividend represents an annualized dividend of $3.00 per common share.

The Board of Trustees also declared quarterly dividends to preferred shareholders:

  • 5.75% Series C Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprC): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.
  • 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprE): The Company declared a dividend of $0.5625 per share payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.
  • 5.75% Series G Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (NYSE:EPRprG): The Company declared a dividend of $0.359375 per share payable October 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on September 30, 2021.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

