checkAd

PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 03:03  |   |   |   

PetroTal Corp. ("PetroTal" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTC: PTALF) has completed the BN-8H (“8H”) well, PetroTal’s fourth horizontal well in the Bretana oil field.

Bretana field achieves record production of approximately 15,400 bopd

PetroTal commenced production of its fourth horizontal well 8H on September 4, 2021, with unrestricted flow rates of approximately 7,600 barrels of oil per day (“bopd”) over a ten-day period. Selected highlights are as follows:

  • Initial 8H production rates of 7,500 - 8,000 bopd; and,
  • Total current field production is now approximately 15,400 bopd, a record production level for PetroTal.

Completion of well 8H below budget

  • The 8H well cost came in 3% under budget, at US$11.8 million;
  • 8H estimated payout of 8-10 weeks production based on current Brent oil strip, assuming unrestricted rates;
  • Well 8H targeted oil sand intersected 4 meters higher than prognosed; and,
  • The horizontal section of the 8H well was completed with autonomous inflow control device technology (“AICD”), which will better control water influx.

ABOUT PETROTAL

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri‐quoted (TSXV: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTC: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru. PetroTal's flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru's Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018. In early 2020, PetroTal became the second largest crude oil producer in Peru. The Company's management team has significant experience in developing and exploring for oil in Peru and is led by a Board of Directors that is focused on safely and cost effectively developing the Bretana oil field. It is actively building new initiatives to champion community sensitive energy production, benefiting all stakeholders.

For the full release and reader advisories, please visit: https://petrotal-corp.com/petrotal-announces-completion-of-8h-horizont ....
The Company's filed documents at http://www.sedar.com/.

PetroTal Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PetroTal Announces Completion of 8H Horizontal Well With Record Production of Nearly 8,000 Barrels of Oil Per Day PetroTal Corp. ("PetroTal" or the "Company") (TSXV: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTC: PTALF) has completed the BN-8H (“8H”) well, PetroTal’s fourth horizontal well in the Bretana oil field. Bretana field achieves record production of approximately 15,400 bopd …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
J.P. Morgan Supports Alipay to Provide Card Payment Services for Alibaba.com in the U.S.
Nutanix, Inc. Announces Private Convertible Exchange and Subscription Transactions of $575 Million ...
Elastic Announces ElasticON Global Virtual Conference, Oct. 5 - 7, 2021
HNST CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against The Honest Company, Inc.
Vifor Pharma and Travere Therapeutics announce licensing agreement for the commercialization of ...
Moderna Announces Health Canada Approves its COVID-19 Vaccine
CARMAT Receives Final Approval From the Patient Protection Committee for the Use of the Commercial ...
Philip Morris International Announces Unconditional Offer for Vectura Group PLC
Titel
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
OCUGEN INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Ocugen, Inc. - OCGN (1) 
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Ynvisible Produces Displays for Electroninks' STEM Learning Kit, Launching Holiday 2021
Anyone, Anywhere: NBA 2K22 Now Available Worldwide
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Wejo and Palantir Make Headway in Revolutionizing Mobility Through Data
More Advice. On the Go. Regions Next Step Financial Wellness Podcasts Now Available
AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett to Board of Directors
PureTech Founded Entity Vor Biopharma Announces VOR33 Granted U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for ...
Titel
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
FDA has declined Humanigen’s Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) Request for Lenzilumab in ...
Avnet Names Ernest Maddock to Its Board of Directors
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Bentley Systems, Incorporated Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend
American Water’s Valoria Armstrong Named by Philadelphia Business Journal as a Diversity Leader ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering