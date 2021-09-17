EQRx Announces Presentation of Phase 3 Data Demonstrating a Progression-Free Survival Benefit with Sugemalimab Consolidation Therapy in Patients with Stage III NSCLC at ESMO Congress 2021

EQRx, a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering important new medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced a late-breaking mini oral presentation of data from its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals’ Phase 3 GEMSTONE-301 study at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. GEMSTONE-301 is a placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of the anti-PD-L1 antibody sugemalimab as consolidation therapy in patients with locally advanced/unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without disease progression after concurrent or sequential chemoradiotherapy. GEMSTONE-301 is the first positive Phase 3 trial of a PD-(L)1 agent in this broad Stage III NSCLC patient population setting.

In May 2021, EQRx, along with its partner CStone Pharmaceuticals, announced that the GEMSTONE-301 study met its primary endpoint of prolonged progression-free survival (PFS). Detailed results of the study to be presented at ESMO 2021 on Saturday, September 18, are as follows: