checkAd

Longstanding Heritage of Artisanal Bakeries in Europe Cements its Lead in Global Sorbitan Esters Market, Says Fairfield Market Research

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 14:21  |  31   |   |   

LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sorbitan esters market is expected to thrive between 2021 and 2025 as it finds widespread application in the food and beverages industry as a solubilizer and stabilizer in doughs and margarines. This organic compound is also used in the cosmetics industry as an emulsifier in creams and ointments. Sorbitan esters have the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval, enabling their use in various foodstuffs and pharmaceuticals. According to Fairfield Market Research, the worldwide sorbitan esters market is projected to be worth US$1,721.5 Mn bn by the end of the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2025.

Fairfield Market Research Logo

Get a Sample Copy of Sorbitan Esters Market: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/global-sorbitan-esters-market/request-sample 

Desire for Organic, Vegan, and Baked Foods Boost Demand in Global Sorbitan Esters Market

The three types of sorbitan esters available are sorbitan monopalmitate, sorbitan tristearate, and sorbitan monooleate. The food and beverages segment is predicted to be the largest end user as consumers shift towards naturally-sourced organic foods. Sorbitan esters allow the efficient processing of foods and add value by way of improving aeration, stability, and product quality. They even avoid recrystallisation in different oils and fats. Additionally, the marked increase in consumption of baked items has given rise to artisanal and home bakeries, which is expected to drive the sorbitan esters market as well.

The cosmetics industry is a close second as social media influencers who command huge followings in Gen Z audiences influence their sartorial choices, benefiting the global sorbitan esters market. The versatility of sorbitan esters makes it well-suited to a variety of skincare products, generating immense opportunities for major stakeholders. Sorbitan esters are also being deployed in production of leather goods and textile manufacturing as agents for better oil and water emulsion.

Stringent Regulations Can Stifle Growth Prospects in the Sorbitan Esters Market

Sorbitan esters play a vital role in enhancing the taste and texture of various foodstuffs. However, excessive use can be lethal and close monitoring by regulatory authorities is essential. In 2017, the acceptable daily intake (ADI) of sorbitan esters was set at 25 mg/kg of body weight. This can prove problematic to long-term growth in the sorbitan esters market.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Longstanding Heritage of Artisanal Bakeries in Europe Cements its Lead in Global Sorbitan Esters Market, Says Fairfield Market Research LONDON, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global sorbitan esters market is expected to thrive between 2021 and 2025 as it finds widespread application in the food and beverages industry as a solubilizer and stabilizer in doughs and margarines. This …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Next-Gen Digital Media, Building Conglomerates Upon Evolving Technology
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026 - Zion ...
SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become ...
Silicone Adhesives Sales to Pick Up as Investment in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Likely to Hit ...
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Körber recognized by Gartner in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
PaaS Stocks Boom as Demand from Small Businesses Increased
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...