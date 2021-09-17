checkAd

Geofoam Market worth $1,037 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
17.09.2021, 14:30  |  31   |   |   

CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Geofoam Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam, and Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam), End-Use (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure, Airport Runways & Taxiways), Application, Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Geofoam Market size is estimated at USD 755 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,037 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2021 and 2026.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=193832866

Browse in-depth TOC on "Geofoam Market"371 – Tables 45 – Figures 228 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/geofoams-market-193832866.html#utm_source=PRNewswire&utm_medium=Referal&utm_campaign=PaidPR

Owing to the increase in infrastructural development and rise in spending on infrastructures, such as roads, highways, residential buildings, and other constructions.

By type, extruded polystyrene is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period

Extruded polystyrene (XPS) is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing demand from insulation applications in the building & infrastructure sector which is expected to lead the growth of this segment.

By end-use, road & highway construction segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period

The road & highway construction segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during 2021-2026. The growth is due to extensive use of geofoams in construction over poor soils, for the stabilization of foundations, in road widening, railway embankments, bridge abutments, and other applications.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=193832866

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the Geofoams Market in 2020, in terms of volume

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share for Geofoams Market in 2020 due to the growing end-use sectors such as residential & commercial buildings and transport infrastructure. Growing economy of countries such as China and Indonesia involves growth in infrastructure which initiates the demand for geofoam in the region.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Geofoam Market worth $1,037 Million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - According to the new market research report "Geofoam Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Geofoam, and Extruded Polystyrene (XPS) Geofoam), End-Use (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PharmaZell and Novasep enter into exclusive negotiations in new drive to create a technology-driven ...
Next-Gen Digital Media, Building Conglomerates Upon Evolving Technology
Grifols acquires Tiancheng Pharmaceutical Holdings, the largest shareholder of Biotest, to increase ...
Demand for Sun Control Films will Skyrocket, Enabling Window Film Market Growth at 5% CAGR through ...
Announcement from Embracer Group's annual general meeting
EdTech and Smart Classroom Market to Record Optimum Gains worth USD 210.3 Billion by 2026 - Zion ...
SC Johnson and Liverpool Football Club Team Up to Tackle Plastic Waste; Anfield Plastic to Become ...
Silicone Adhesives Sales to Pick Up as Investment in Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Likely to Hit ...
eClinical Solutions Market worth $15.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Körber recognized by Gartner in 2021 Critical Capabilities for Warehouse Management Systems Report
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
PrimeXBT Lists Solana, Cardano, Uniswap, Polkadot, And Other Popular Assets
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Cosmetics Giant Shiseido Selects Panaya and Worksoft to Enhance Global S/4 HANA Deployment
Over Next Five Years, Why Revenues for Solar Farm Developers Industry Are Expected To Steadily Rise
Romeo Doge is All set to Unleash its Potential to Global Markets By using its Unique Investment ...
Outdoor Living Structure Market Size Worth $2.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
PaaS Stocks Boom as Demand from Small Businesses Increased
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Globalization Partners Opens Nominations for PANGEO Awards, Recognizing Visionary Companies and ...
Rokbak Revealed: the New Name for Terex Trucks
Chiara Ferragni Becomes A New Hublot Global Ambassador And Face Of The Global Campaign
State of Flux launches Safe Supplier Operating Standard
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...