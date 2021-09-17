Ryan Specialty Announces Appointment of Miles Wuller to Chief Executive Officer of RSG Underwriting Managers

“Miles has been with Ryan Specialty from the very beginning, joining the company in 2010, and has done a fantastic job in helping build this great organization,” remarked Patrick G. Ryan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Ryan Specialty Group. “Miles was promoted to President of RSG Underwriting Managers earlier this year, and with Tom Clark’s unfortunate and unexpected decision to reluctantly retire as CEO of RSG Underwriting Managers due to personal reasons, Miles is the obvious and natural successor to assume that post. Miles is a proven and strategic leader, and we look forward to the growth of our managing underwriters specialty under his continued direction and guidance.”

Ryan Specialty Group (“Ryan Specialty”) today announced the appointment of Miles Wuller to Chief Executive Officer of RSG Underwriting Managers, Ryan Specialty’s underwriting management specialty, effective September 30, 2021. Miles also will continue in his role as President of RSG Underwriting Managers.

“Miles' promotion to CEO is well deserved and reflective of the essential role that he has played in developing and leading RSG Underwriting Managers. His deep expertise in the underwriting management field will serve our trading partners and underwriting and service teams well. I look forward to supporting Miles as he continues to develop breadth and depth in our underwriting platforms,” stated Nick Cortezi, Chairman of RSG Underwriting Managers.

Remarking on his expanded role, Miles Wuller said, “This appointment is a very proud milestone in my career with Ryan Specialty. I appreciate Pat’s and Nick’s confidence, and the support and dedication of all my colleagues. It has been a tremendous eleven years, and I am even more excited about the future chapters as we continue to build Ryan Specialty’s international managing underwriting and programs practice.”

About Ryan Specialty Group

Founded in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a rapidly growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Our mission is to provide industry-leading innovative specialty insurance solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. ryansg.com (NYSE:RYAN)

