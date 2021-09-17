checkAd

Wipro Announces Co-innovation Space with Google Cloud

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced the launch of the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena in Bangalore, India.

This cloud collaboration space will provide in-house technical expertise, ensure seamless cloud adoption, and accelerate innovation to drive business transformation for customers. By combining the expertise and resources of Wipro FullStride Cloud Services and Google Cloud, this jointly developed innovation center will offer a unique combination of people, processes, and platforms that will collectively create a futuristic experience for customers globally. This state-of-the-art arena will showcase the talent, tools and best practices required to develop and deploy applications on Google Cloud.

Jason Eichenholz, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Ecosystems & Partnerships, Wipro Limited said, “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Google Cloud, and look forward to leveraging the Wipro-Google Cloud Innovation Arena to increase cloud capabilities, build solutions across industries, and help our customers simplify their processes and workflows. This new Innovation Arena is the latest example of Wipro’s continued commitment to providing customers with world-class resources and support, and a vision for their cloud future.”

“Innovation and business differentiation are key drivers of cloud adoption, which is why innovation labs where customers can brainstorm, design, and pilot innovation use cases with the help of industry experts have become increasingly important,” said Kevin Ichhpurani, Corporate Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Google Cloud. “We are pleased to be furthering our partnership with Wipro to provide our customers with the resources they need to take their cloud journey to the next level.”

About Wipro Limited

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 200,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.

