checkAd

DGAP-News Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
17.09.2021, 15:46  |  28   |   |   

DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability

17.09.2021 / 15:46
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability
 

- Establishment of Szombathely II plant in Hungary highlights Schaeffler Group's ambitions for growth in electro-mobility

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Schaeffler!
Long
Basispreis 5,87€
Hebel 9,89
Ask 0,65
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 7,38€
Hebel 9,13
Ask 0,91
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

- 15,000 sqm production facility for electrified powertrain components and systems meets highest standards of sustainability

- New plant demonstrates Schaeffler's advanced capabilities in sustainability and e-mobility


Herzogenaurach/Szombathely | September 17, 2021 | Automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler has opened a new production facility at its Szombathely location in the west of Hungary and creates 150 new jobs in e-mobility. The facility is Schaeffler's first production plant fully dedicated to electro-mobility and gives the group a new center of excellence for the production of components and systems for electrified powertrains. The facility's operational footprint has been gold-certified by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB) and represents a major step forward towards achieving Schaeffler's goal of making its production activities worldwide carbon-neutral by 2030.

"Our new facility in Szombathely is a milestone in the transformation of our company and embodies our strategic priorities of innovation, agility and efficiency," said Klaus Rosenfeld, CEO of Schaeffler AG. "The goal is sustainable mobility, and we are determined to make real progress in that direction as a key technology partner for our customers by leveraging our global network of production facilities. The new plant also highlights our ambitions to continue our strong growth in e-mobility."

"Factory for tomorrow" today
Szombathely II provides around 15,000 square meters of space for the production of innovative powertrain components and solutions, such as electric motors and hybrid drives. Designed as a "factory for tomorrow," it features a high degree of automation, modular production buildings, and end-to-end digitalization. Automated production lines and extensive use of industrial robots guarantee the clean, dust-free environment required by sensitive production processes used for assemblies such as stators and rotors and the integration of magnets for synchronous and asynchronous motors. Schaeffler will increase the facility's round-the-clock output capacity to 800,000 products a year by 2023, and has further plans to expand its annual output of finished products for premium partners in the auto industry to 1.8 million between 2026 and 2029. "Schaeffler has conquered its place in the e-mobility market with products that offer the combined benefits of superior technology, cost-effectiveness and sustainability," said Dr. Jochen Schröder, President of the E-Mobility division of Schaeffler AG. "The Schaeffler Group expects to be generating new orders of between 2 and 3 billion euros annually from its e-mobility business from 2022 on. Szombathely will make a major contribution towards this growth as a center of excellence operating in close alignment with our main electro-mobility plant in Bühl, Germany."

Seite 1 von 3
Schaeffler Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Schaeffler - Ingenieurwesen statt heißer Luft
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler opens new e-mobility plant built to the very latest standards of sustainability 17.09.2021 / 15:46 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bieter: GRIFOLS, S.A.
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals schließt über 8.500 m umfassendes ...
DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon gibt Ergebnisse der Aktionärshauptversammlung bekannt
flatexDEGIRO's Handelsplattform erhält Sonderpreis im Rahmen der Studie 'Champions Digitaler ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Takeover Offer / Target company: Biotest Aktiengesellschaft; Bidder: GRIFOLS, S.A.
flatexDEGIRO's trading platform receives special prize in the 'Champions of Digital Transformation ...
DGAP-Adhoc: The NAGA Group AG: NAGA FÜHRT KAPITALERHÖHUNG MIT EINEM BRUTTOERLÖS VON 22,7 MILLIONEN EURO ...
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Apeiron Investment Group von Christian Angermayer und Fosun bündeln Kräfte, um ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cliq Digital AG: CLIQ Digital hebt Prognose für Umsatz und EBITDA für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 an
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG: Christian Angermayer's Apeiron Investment Group and Fosun join forces to further ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
DGAP-News: Lakestar SPAC I SE : Lakestar SPAC I erhält die Zustimmung der Aktionäre, beendet die ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Provides Update on Regulatory Interactions in the United Kingdom and European ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Bezugsrechtskapitalerhöhung gegen Bareinlagen beschlossen
DGAP-News: Babbel Group AG legt Preisspanne für den geplanten Börsengang auf 24 bis 28 Euro fest
DGAP-News: Gigaset AG veröffentlicht Bericht zum zweiten Quartal und ersten Halbjahr 2021 - Umsatz und ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : LAUNCH OF PLACING OF UP TO 370 MILLION SHARES IN PEPKOR ...
DGAP-News: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : coinIX investiert in XVA Blockchain GmbH aus Mainz - Gemeinsame ...
DGAP-News: Mutares SE & Co. KGaA gibt zum Kapitalmarkttag 2021 einen detaillierten Einblick in die forcierten ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Virtuelle Hauptversammlung am 17. November 2021 // ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15:46 UhrDGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler eröffnet Werk für E-Mobilität mit modernsten Nachhaltigkeitsstandards
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
11:12 UhrANALYSE: JPMorgan sieht 2022 freie Fahrt für Autowerte - Daimler unter Favoriten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:59 UhrJPMORGAN stuft Schaeffler auf 'Overweight'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen
08.09.21IPO/Vitesco-Chef: Auf gutem Weg zur Gewinnschwelle mit Elektrokomponenten
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 06.09.2021 - 15.15 Uhr
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21IAA: Schaeffler macht bei Robotaxis gemeinsame Sache mit Mobileye
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler und Mobileye industrialisieren selbstfahrende Shuttles
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler and Mobileye to Industrialize Self-Driving Shuttles
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler zeigt nachhaltige Mobilität
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: Schaeffler shows sustainable mobility
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten