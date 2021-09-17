European Destination of Excellence 2022 shortlist announced / One Turkish and two Danish destinations named on the shortlist for this year's competition

Brussels (ots) - The European Commission announces the three shortlisted

destinations for the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN)

(https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en) 2022 competition. This

initiative rewards the best achievements in sustainable tourism and green

transition practices in smaller destinations across Europe.



Gürsu in Turkey and Middelfart and Thisted in Denmark convinced the panel of

independent sustainability experts with their applications and were chosen ahead

of 40 other applicant destinations. The winner of the 2022 award will be

selected from this shortlist of three. Find out more about each of the

shortlisted destinations here

(https://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden/currrent_destinations_en) .





The European Destinations of Excellence is an EU initiative, implemented by theEuropean Commission. Its aim is to recognise and reward smaller destinationsthat have in place successful strategies to boost sustainable tourism throughgreen transition practices. The competition is founded upon the principle ofpromoting the development of sustainable tourism in destinations which bringsvalue to the economy, the planet and the people. The initiative covers EUcountries as well non-EU countries participating in the COSME programme[1]. Thecompetition addresses smaller tourism destinations which can showcase theiroutstanding achievements in sustainability and inspire other tourismdestinations in their green transition.In order to compete for the 2022 European Destination of Excellence title,destinations were asked to demonstrate their best practices in sustainabletourism and green transition. In the next step, the three shortlisteddestinations will be asked to present their town's candidature in front of theEuropean Jury. The European Jury will select one winner, the EuropeanDestination of Excellence 2022, which will be awarded in November 2021.The winning destination will be positioned as a tourism sustainability pioneercommitted to the European Green Deal objectivesand will receive expertcommunication and branding support at the EU level throughout 2022.For all the latest news visit the European Destinations of Excellence website(https://ec.europa.eu/eden) .Notes to Editors1. Since 2007, the European Commission has supported EU Member States and othercountries participating in the COSME programme to reward non-traditional,emerging sustainable tourism destinations in Europe through the 'EuropeanDestination of Excellence" (EDEN) award. This action aimed to foster sustainabletourism destination management models across Europe by selecting and promotingEDEN destinations. To date, 175 destinations from 27 different countries havereceived the award under different annual themes.2. In 2019 the "Study on EDEN evaluation" was carried out to assess thecontinued relevance, effectiveness, efficiency and impact of the EDEN initiativeand the various actions implemented in its framework, as well as its coherencewith other EU initiatives. Following the results and recommendations of theevaluation study, the European Commission relaunched the initiative, taking intoaccount European Green Deal goals. In addition to the EU countries, it alsocovers non-EU countries participating in the COSME programme. The competitionaddresses smaller tourism destinations which can showcase their outstandingachievements in sustainability and inspire other tourism destinations in theirgreen transition.3. The EDEN Award was implemented first as a pilot project and as a preparatoryaction initiated by the European Parliament and since 2011 has continued underthe CIP/COSME programmes.4. The 2022 EDEN competition was open to submissions from 22 April 2021 to 16June 2021. Terms and conditions are available athttps://ec.europa.eu/growth/sectors/tourism/eden_en5. Eligible applications were evaluated against a set of established assessmentcriteria, by a panel of independent sustainability experts. The shortlisteddestinations will be invited to present their candidatures in front of aEuropean Jury. The European Jury will select one European Destination ofExcellence 2022.[1]Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Kosovo, Moldova,Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, Ukraine and United Kingdom.https://ec.europa.eu/docsroom/documents/39579Contact:European Destinations of Excellence Secretariat:Antigoni Avgeropoulou, mailto:info@edensecretariat.eu, +49 (0) 30 70 01 86 390Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/158681/5023426OTS: EDEN - European Destinations of Excellence