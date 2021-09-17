checkAd

Channel Management Technology Leader Impartner Revolutionizes Partner Experience for Vendors and Partners Alike

SMBs and emerging companies to benefit first from transformative Impartner PX PartnerExperience, a lightning-fast, modern, consumerized interface designed from ground up to delight partners and accelerate channel revenue 

Seventy-eight percent of Impartner customers say the company's PRM solutions give them a strategic competitive advantage; Impartner PX takes it to the next level

Long the PRM choice of top enterprise and mid-sized companies, Impartner's increasing focus on SMB ensures the company has solutions focused on helping companies grow and scale their channel, regardless of company size

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) technology, today announced Impartner PX PartnerExperience — a sleek, revolutionary PRM interface built from the ground up for partners. Impartner PX puts the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need for them to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information.

With Impartner PX, vendors can instantly configure partner experiences using Impartner PXStudio, a robust suite of "opinionated" drag-and-drop, widget-based tools that capture best practices honed in thousands of real-world settings in some of the most demanding industries, including high-tech, cyber security, telecom, manufacturing and more. Impartner's new PX interface is available immediately in the company's Emerge and Ignite packages for SMBs and emerging companies, and will extend to the company's complete set of packages for corporations of all sizes later in the year — from the smallest to the largest of enterprises.

"People want to partner with businesses and vendors that are on the leading edge, and Impartner PX, with its modern, fresh look and intuitive design helps vendors prioritize information partners want most so they can avoid digging through layers of website content," said Impartner Vice President of Product Gary Sabin. "This innovation is 100 percent focused on simplifying the creation of partner experiences that are a strategic competitive advantage for vendors wanting to attract, retain and optimize best partners and time to value."

