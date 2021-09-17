checkAd

Tune in as Hop-on Discusses the Launch of Digitalage Platform, a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy

Autor: Accesswire
17.09.2021, 21:50  |  38   |   |   

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is going to have a zoom conference call to demonstrate the launch of the Digitalage platform. This conference call will be held on September …

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is going to have a zoom conference call to demonstrate the launch of the Digitalage platform. This conference call will be held on September 29th, 2021 at 1:00 pm PT.

www.Digitalage.com a decentralized social media, content protection, and digital rights management platform is emerging from stealth mode, soon entering public beta testing.

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo. Social verification and data import are expected to be ready for all these platforms at the time of launch.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to the Digitalage experience, including standard augmented reality (AR) filters, effects, titling, video and photomontage, audio effects, as well as integrating popular music from tens of millions of artists including today's chart-toppers. Having these features will establish Digitalage as a premier solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway. This technology, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform which includes marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework enabling content creators, studios, publishers, and the public to invisibly watermark their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, the place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.

Seite 1 von 2
Hop-on Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tune in as Hop-on Discusses the Launch of Digitalage Platform, a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is going to have a zoom conference call to demonstrate the launch of the Digitalage platform. This conference call will be held on September …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nexa Resources Announces CEO Transition
Green Stream Holdings Management Discusses Progress In Its Initiative On Solar Feasibility Studies
American Resources Corporation Engages Industry Expert for Rare Earth Element Collection and ...
Critical Elements Announces the Appointment of Mrs. Ani Markova as Director and the Results from ...
Crucial Innovations Corp To Acquire Eco Equity, a Medical Cannabis Operator in Zimbabwe Through ...
Petroteq Provides a Corporate Update
SPI Energy’s SolarJuice Receives Volume Order
Vior Confirms High-Grade Gold Potential at Belleterre, QC with up to 274.9 g/t Au in Surface ...
Indonesia Energy Corporation to Present at Alliance Global Partners Energy Conference on Tuesday ...
As Covid Delta Variant Continues Rising, TPT Global's Subsidiary TPT MedTech Expands Caribbean ...
Titel
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Green Stream Holdings Contracts Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer, KMB Design Group, To Expand ...
Cielo Announces Appointment of Andrea Whyte to Board of Directors and Provides MCTO Update
RHB-107 P2/3 COVID-19 Study South Africa Approval
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for 2nd Utility Interconnection Agreement for ...
RushNet, Inc (RSHN) Subsidiary heliosDX Surpasses Major Financial Milestone, on Track with 2021 ...
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICES IN TERMS OF SECTION 155 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 71 OF ...
Charlie's Best-Selling E-Liquids Are in the Select Remaining PMTA Submissions to the FDA That Are ...
Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or ...
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
Support.com Stockholders Approve Merger with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.
EHT Enters into 50/50 Joint Venture with Cinergex Solutions to Manufacture and Assemble Innovative ...
Cielo Announces Appointments to Its Board of Directors and Addition to Senior Management Team and ...
BCM Resources Starts AMT Geophysical Survey at Thompson Knolls Porphyry Copper-Gold Property, ...
ROK Resources Files Financial Results and Management Discussion & Analysis for the Second Quarter ...
Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Begins Application for Utility Interconnection Agreement for One of Its ...
CloudCall Group plc - Interim results for the period-ended June 30, 2021 and investor webinar
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...