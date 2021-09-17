Tune in as Hop-on Discusses the Launch of Digitalage Platform, a New Trillion-Dollar Media Economy

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is going to have a zoom conference call to demonstrate the launch of the Digitalage platform. This conference call will be held on September …

TEMECULA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 17, 2021 / Hop-on, Inc. (OTC PINK:HPNN) announced that the Company is going to have a zoom conference call to demonstrate the launch of the Digitalage platform. This conference call will be held on September 29 th , 2021 at 1:00 pm PT.

To facilitate more seamless migration and cross-pollination from other entrenched platforms, as well as sticking with the decentralized nature of Digitalage's social media platform, much effort has been invested in the architecture, user experience, and feature-level parity to enable data portability with Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat, Telegram, Reddit, Facebook, WhatsApp, WeChat, QQ, Douyin, and Weibo. Social verification and data import are expected to be ready for all these platforms at the time of launch.

Ensuring a robust environment for creators has been paramount to the Digitalage experience, including standard augmented reality (AR) filters, effects, titling, video and photomontage, audio effects, as well as integrating popular music from tens of millions of artists including today's chart-toppers. Having these features will establish Digitalage as a premier solution for influencers to uniquely express their individual and artistic style with established fans and new followers alike.

Digitalage's innovative content protection technologies for image and video content are well underway. This technology, along with Digitalage's extensive digital rights management platform which includes marketplace, revenue generation, escrow, and payments features, will provide a democratized framework enabling content creators, studios, publishers, and the public to invisibly watermark their visual content for attribution, assign usage rights and restrictions, handle disputes, the place offers, review bids, manage contracts, as well as receive and pay out royalties. This suite of features is unique in the entertainment and media industry, not just equalizing the playing field but leveling up the capabilities, automation, and process optimization to enable a new trillion-dollar media economy, including rapid monetization of back-catalog and archival content.