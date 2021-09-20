checkAd

Moody’s Accelerates Net-Zero Commitments to 2040; Recognized as a UN Global Compact LEAD Company

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) today announced its commitment to achieve net-zero emissions across its operations and value chain by 2040, bringing its original target forward by 10 years. The new commitment date aligns with Moody’s published Decarbonization Plan and coincides with its recognition as a 2021 Global Compact LEAD company for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations Global Compact and its Ten Principles for responsible business.

“The global economy is fundamentally realigning due to climate risk, and the transformation will affect us all,” said Rob Fauber, President and Chief Executive Officer of Moody’s Corporation. “Given the urgency of the need to adapt, we are accelerating Moody’s net-zero target, and continue to embed climate risk and sustainability into everything we do.”

By accelerating its net-zero target, Moody’s demonstrates its continued commitment to advancing sustainability. In addition to this new ambition, Moody’s set and progressed on validated, interim net-zero science-based targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and value chain. Progress on these targets can be viewed in Moody’s recent TCFD Report and Stakeholder Sustainability Report. These targets include:

» 50% reduction of Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions from its operations by 2030;
» 15% reduction in Scope 3 emissions from fuel and energy-related activities, business travel and employee commuting by 2025; and
» 60% of Moody’s suppliers by spend covering purchased goods and services and capital goods to have science-based targets by 2025.

Moody’s climate and other sustainability commitments have contributed to its recognition as a LEAD company by the UN Global Compact. As a LEAD company, Moody’s has been identified as one of the most engaged participants in the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. In addition to its corporate commitments, Moody’s product offerings help market participants evaluate and integrate environmental, social, and governance risk considerations into their capital allocation and long-term resilience planning.

Learn more about Moody’s climate efforts and recognition on its Sustainability site.

ABOUT MOODY’S CORPORATION

Moody’s (NYSE: MCO) is a global integrated risk assessment firm that empowers organizations to make better decisions. Its data, analytical solutions and insights help decision-makers identify opportunities and manage the risks of doing business with others. We believe that greater transparency, more informed decisions, and fair access to information open the door to shared progress. With over 11,500 employees in more than 40 countries, Moody’s combines international presence with local expertise and over a century of experience in financial markets. Learn more at moodys.com/about.

