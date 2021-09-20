Small Pharma Included in AdvisorShares Newly Launched Psychedelics ETF

The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF has commenced trading under ticker NYSE: PSIL

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuropharmaceutical company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies, announces today that AdvisorShares Investments LLC (“AdvisorShares”), a leading sponsor of actively managed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has included Small Pharma in the inaugural launch of its AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (PSIL). PSIL invests in the emerging psychedelic drugs sector, offering exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and life sciences companies leading the way in this nascent industry. The ETF at launch includes 16 publicly listed companies offering investors exposure to companies who are leading the way in the emerging psychedelics space.



“The launch of AdvisorShares’ psychedelics-focused ETF lends further validation to a burgeoning body of innovation in therapeutics seeking to treat populations with unmet medical needs,” said Peter Rands, Chief Executive Officer. “Additionally, we are delighted to be incorporated in this inaugural launch of the PSIL ETF, providing both retail and institutional investors an opportunity to invest in a risk-adjusted vehicle focused on a broad category of new psychedelic therapies. Furthermore, as Small Pharma aims to transform mental health through DMT-based therapies, we could not be prouder to be conducting the world’s most advanced regulated clinical trial in DMT. We look forward to delivering topline data on our Phase IIa patient study, anticipated in the first half of 2022.”

PSIL commenced trading on September 16, 2021, debuting on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker symbol (NYSE: PSIL) . PSIL began its trading as the first United States-listed actively managed ETF to deliver dedicated investment exposure to psychedelics and this emerging equity theme.

Small Pharma is a neuropharmaceutical company specialised in IP-led development of novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into N,N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”) assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.