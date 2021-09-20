Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com ; or click https://www.ktmc.com/piedmont-lithium-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source= ... .

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) (“Piedmont”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021 , inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Piedmont engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. Piedmont primarily holds a 100% interest in a lithium project covering 2,322 acres in the North Carolina. On May 17, 2021, in connection with Piedmont’s redomiciliation from Australia to the United States, Piedmont’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) holders received one share of Piedmont common stock for each ADS.

The Class Period commences on March 16, 2018, when Piedmont filed a Registration Statement on a Form 20-F. On June 14, 2018, Piedmont issued a press release entitled “PIEDMONT LITHIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE” which stated, in part, its “strategy of building an integrated lithium processing business based on proven, conventional technologies and benefitting from the inherent advantages of Piedmont’s strategic North Carolina location, including; … [s]trong local government support.” Throughout the Class Period, Piedmont informed investors regarding its plan for completing necessary permitting and zoning activities required to commence mining and processing operations in North Carolina.

The truth began to emerge on July 20, 2021. Before market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported the following, in pertinent part, regarding Piedmont’s regulatory issues in North Carolina: (1) Piedmont had not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so; (2) five of the seven members of the county’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, said they may block or delay the project; and (3) Piedmont had been set to meet with commissioners in March, but canceled with three days’ notice, further straining the relationship.