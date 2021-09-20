checkAd

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Final Deadline Reminder for Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors – PLL

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.09.2021, 14:35  |  30   |   |   

The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) (“Piedmont”) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired Piedmont securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 21, 2021, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP: James Maro, Esq. (484) 270-1453; toll free at (844) 887-9500; via e-mail at info@ktmc.com; or click https://www.ktmc.com/piedmont-lithium-class-action-lawsuit?utm_source= ....

Piedmont engages in the exploration and development of resource projects. Piedmont primarily holds a 100% interest in a lithium project covering 2,322 acres in the North Carolina. On May 17, 2021, in connection with Piedmont’s redomiciliation from Australia to the United States, Piedmont’s American Depositary Share (“ADS”) holders received one share of Piedmont common stock for each ADS.

The Class Period commences on March 16, 2018, when Piedmont filed a Registration Statement on a Form 20-F. On June 14, 2018, Piedmont issued a press release entitled “PIEDMONT LITHIUM ANNOUNCES MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE” which stated, in part, its “strategy of building an integrated lithium processing business based on proven, conventional technologies and benefitting from the inherent advantages of Piedmont’s strategic North Carolina location, including; … [s]trong local government support.” Throughout the Class Period, Piedmont informed investors regarding its plan for completing necessary permitting and zoning activities required to commence mining and processing operations in North Carolina.

The truth began to emerge on July 20, 2021. Before market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “In push to supply Tesla, Piedmont Lithium irks North Carolina neighbors” which reported the following, in pertinent part, regarding Piedmont’s regulatory issues in North Carolina: (1) Piedmont had not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so; (2) five of the seven members of the county’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, said they may block or delay the project; and (3) Piedmont had been set to meet with commissioners in March, but canceled with three days’ notice, further straining the relationship.

Seite 1 von 2
Piedmont Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Final Deadline Reminder for Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors – PLL The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of lead plaintiff deadline in securities fraud class action lawsuit filed against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ: PLL, PLLL) (“Piedmont”) on behalf of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Verastem Oncology Announces Updated Investigator-Sponsored Phase 1/2 FRAME Study Data of VS-6766 ...
Seagen and Genmab Present Interim Results From the innovaTV 205 Study for Tisotumab Vedotin ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
DXC Technology Rings NYSE Closing Bell on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18.09.21DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL, PLLL)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.09.21PLL, PLLL Monday Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Shareholders of Class Action
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.09.21Piedmont Lithium to Participate in Range of Virtual Industry Investor Conferences in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
11.09.21INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Investors and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before September 21, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.09.21PLL INVESTOR NEWS: ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a/ Piedmont Lithium Limited Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – PLL, PLLL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21 Piedmont Submits Application for North Carolina Mine Permit and Draft Application for U.S. Department of Energy Loan
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
31.08.21Piedmont Completes Initial Investment in Ironridge
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.08.21Piedmont and Sayona Complete Acquisition Of NAL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten