Citycon resolved on the long-term incentive plan for the new CFO

CITYCON OYJ  Stock Exchange Release 20 September 2021 at 15:45 hrs

HELSINKI, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj has approved a new Restricted Share Plan 2021—2024 for the Citycon´s incoming CFO, Bret McLeod who will commence his appointment as CFO on 1 January 2022. The appointment of the new CFO was published in the stock exchange release dated 22 June 2021.

The aim of the new plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the incoming CFO in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to retain the CFO at the company, and to offer him a competitive reward plan based on receiving and accumulating the company´s shares.

The new CFO Restricted Share Plan 2021—2024 includes three vesting periods ending on 1 August 2022, 2023 and 2024. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of a total of 45,000 Citycon shares including also potential cash proportion to be used for taxes and tax-related costs. The rewards from the plan will be paid in three equal instalments, after the end of each vesting period, unless the CFO has terminated his director contract.

The Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com

