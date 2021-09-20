Integrity Applications, Inc. Announces Filing of Form S-3 Shelf Registration Statement

Wilmington, DE and Or Yehuda, Israel, Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrity Applications, Inc. (www.integrity-app.com) (OTCQB: IGAP), innovator of GlucoTrack, a non-invasive device for measuring glucose levels in people with Type 2 diabetes and prediabetes, announced today that it has filed a universal shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the “Registration Statement”) with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).



If the Registration Statement is declared effective by the SEC, the Company may offer, from time to time, through one or more prospectus supplements, up to $100.0 million of the Company’s common stock, debt securities, preferred, warrants and units (collectively, the "Securities"). The terms of any offering under the Registration Statement will be established at the time of such offering and will be described in a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC prior to completion of the offering. The filing of this Registration Statement provides the potential opportunity and flexibility to access the capital markets in a timely and cost-effective manner. There are no specific plans to issue Securities under the registration statement at this time, and no underwriter has been contemplated or engaged for any offering.

The shelf registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. Any offering of the securities covered under the shelf registration statement will be made solely by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement relating to that offering.

A copy of the prospectus included in the registration statement may be obtained on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

About GlucoTrack

GlucoTrack is a truly non-invasive monitoring device that rapidly measures and displays an individual’s glucose level in about a minute without finger pricking or any pain. GlucoTrack features an ear clip with sensors that clips to the earlobe and measures the user’s glucose level using innovative and patented sensor technologies. The measured signals are analyzed using a proprietary algorithm and then a calculated glucose level is displayed on a small handheld device the size of a small mobile phone. The glucose results are stored in the device and used to estimate HbA1c level using a proprietary algorithm. The device can also display glucose values graphically, enabling the user to monitor glucose levels over time. GlucoTrack has received approvals for CE Mark in Europe and from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in South Korea for type 2 diabetes and prediabetes and is currently available in selected markets in Europe and Asia.