Ecolab Named Among the Most Engaged Companies in the World’s Largest Corporate Sustainability Initiative

“For almost a century, the Ecolab team has worked to deliver on the promise of more sustainable operations for ourselves and our customers,” said Ecolab President and CEO Christophe Beck. “We are proud of our partnership with the UN Global Compact and its role in advancing sustainable and responsible principles. We look forward to shared progress toward a healthier future, as we continue to address global water and climate challenges.”

ST. PAUL, Minn., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and vital resources, has been named a Global Compact LEAD participant for its ongoing commitment to the United Nations (UN) Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative with more than 12,000 participating companies in 160 countries. Ecolab is one of only 37 companies to receive this recognition.

Ecolab announced as UN Global Compact LEAD participant in recognition of the company’s long-standing commitment to sustainability

To be eligible for LEAD, a company must:

Be a participant of the UN Global Compact and have committed to its Ten Principles Participate in at least two UN Global Compact Action Platforms to demonstrate its engagement with the UN Global Compact and commitment to defining and fostering leadership practices in line with the Ten Principles and Sustainable Development Goals Submit or commit to submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress — an annual sustainability report detailing progress on implementing the Ten Principles



Ecolab has demonstrated its commitment to the UN Global Compact this year by participating in the U.N. Business Ambition for 1.5 C, the Water Resilience Coalition, and submitting an Advanced Communication on Progress. Each UN Global Compact Action Platform convenes business, Global Compact Local Networks, leading experts, civil society, governments and UN partners to solve complex and interconnected issues and innovate around the Sustainable Development Goals.

“LEAD companies represent the highest level of engagement with the UN Global Compact,” said Sanda Ojiambo, CEO and executive director of the UN Global Compact. “More than ever before, the world needs businesses of all sizes — like the ones announced as LEAD today — that continuously work to improve their sustainability performance and take action to build a better world.”

Ecolab’s Communication on Progress and other related information is available on the UN Global Compact website. The full list of 2021 participants is available on the Global Compact LEAD website.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the global leader in water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com

