checkAd

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 04:00  |  26   |   |   

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today on behalf of Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) a third quarter distribution of $0.363 per Class A share (NASDAQ: GIREX), $0.347 per Class C share (NASDAQ: GCREX), $0.368 per Class I share (NASDAQ: GRIFX), $0.359 per Class L share (NASDAQ: GLREX), and $0.354 per Class M share (NASDAQ: GMREX), or a 5.22% annualized distribution rate. The distribution will be paid on September 24, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of September 17, 2021.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a positive return of 13.26% year to date through August 31, 2021, capping a trailing one-year period during in which the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) generated a 16.15% total return. Since inception, the Fund has generated positive returns in 26 of 28 quarters with annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 3.26%.1

1. Performance source: Morningstar Direct.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment return and the principal value of an investment will fluctuate. Shares may be worth more or less than original cost when redeemed. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Performance includes reinvestment of distributions and reflects management fees and other expenses. The Fund return does not reflect the deduction of all fees, including any applicable Fund share class sales load, third-party brokerage commissions or third-party investment advisory fees paid by investors to a financial intermediary for brokerage services. If the deduction of such fees was reflected, the performance would be lower. Returns shown do not reflect the deduction of taxes that a shareholder would pay on Fund distributions or the redemption of Fund shares. Investing in the Fund involves risks, including the risk that you may receive little or no return on your investment or that you may lose part or all of your investment. The ability of the Fund to achieve its investment objective depends, in part, on the ability of the Adviser to allocate effectively the assets of the Fund among the various securities and investments in which the Fund invests. There can be no assurance that the actual allocations will be effective in achieving the Fund’s investment objective or delivering positive returns. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. The most recent performance is available at www.griffincapital.com or by calling 888.926.2688.

Seite 1 von 6
GRIFFIN INSTL A/CL A jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today on behalf of Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) a third quarter distribution of $0.363 per Class A share (NASDAQ: GIREX), $0.347 per Class C share (NASDAQ: GCREX), $0.368 per Class …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2021 Half-year Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
BIOCORP: Upcoming Investor Meetings
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Theradiag Announces Its Results for the First Half of 2021
Ynvisible and PragmatIC Partner to Deliver Flexible Display Modules
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger