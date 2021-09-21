checkAd

Velodyne Lidar Announces Multi-Year Supply Agreement with TOPODRONE

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 10:00   

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced a multi-year agreement to provide its lidar sensors to TOPODRONE, which is based in Switzerland and develops affordable, high-precision solutions for aerial surveys. Using Velodyne lidar sensors has enabled TOPODRONE to bring high-precision mapping and 3D modeling to demanding environments including farms, forests, infrastructure and more to support development that advances economic and sustainability goals.

Velodyne (Hall: 20, Booth: 20F.29) and TOPODRONE (Hall: 20, Booth: 20E.19) will showcase their lidar-based solutions for the geospatial community at INTERGEO 2021, a world-leading expo and conference platform for geomatics and future-oriented solutions. The event takes place in Hannover, Germany on Sept. 21 to 23.

“Velodyne’s lidar sensors enable our solutions to capture intricate, precise measurements that are essential in producing a high-quality survey,” said Maxim Baklykov, Founder and CEO, TOPODRONE, a market leader in the survey sector. “The sensors’ light weight and compact form factor provide great synergy with one of TOPODRONE’s major principles of building some of the lightest lidar-based survey solutions in the market. Velodyne’s sensors provide best in class power consumption which allows drones to fly longer. Working with Velodyne has helped us leverage their well-known brand and product quality, which adds great value and customer confidence in our solutions.”

TOPODRONE is using Velodyne’s Puck, Puck Hi-Res and Ultra Puck as the 3D data perception and mapping sensors in its survey solutions. TOPODRONE 100 LITE and TOPODRONE 200 ULTRA are lightweight and accurate solutions that can be installed on drones, vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and backpack systems for mobile laser scanning. TOPODRONE 200 ULTRA, together with a Supercam SX350 VTOL, allows surveyors to cover more than 10 square kilometers per flight with high density and accurate RGB LiDAR point cloud data generated from 150 meters altitude.

