CytoDyn’s Chairman, CMO, and Head of Business Development Dr. Scott A. Kelly to Present at the World Antiviral Congress 2021

Dr. Kelly will speak on Wednesday, November 30, 2021, at 2:55pm PDT about emerging approaches to antivirals, specifically focusing on leronlimab. Dr. Kelly’s segment is entitled, “Leronlimab – a platform mab CCR5 antagonist and its role in antiviral indications.”

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) (“CytoDyn” or the “Company”), a late-stage biotechnology company developing leronlimab, a CCR5 antagonist with the potential for multiple therapeutic indications, today announced that Dr. Scott Kelly, CytoDyn’s Chairman of the Board, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Business Development, will be presenting at the World Antiviral Congress 2021. The Congress will be held from November 30 – December 2, 2021, in San Diego.

Dr. Kelly stated, “It is an exceptional honor to be asked to present at the World Antiviral Congress and a testament to the incredible potential the medical community sees with leronlimab. The Congress brings together thought leaders and representatives of the largest pharmaceutical companies and the most prestigious academic institutions from around the world to discuss the future of antiviral therapy. I look forward to this opportunity to explain leronlimab’s applications in HIV, COVID-19, and COVID-19, Long Hauler’s syndrome and the possibilities of other antiviral indications through immunomodulation and immune restoration.”

The World Antiviral Congress 2021 agenda is available here: https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/world-antiviral-congress/agenda.s ....

About CytoDyn

CytoDyn is a late-stage biotechnology company developing innovative treatments for multiple therapeutic indications using leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the CCR5 receptor. CCR5 plays a critical role in the ability of HIV to enter and infect healthy T-cells and appears to be implicated in tumor metastasis and immune-mediated illnesses, such as NASH.

CytoDyn successfully completed a Phase 3 pivotal trial using leronlimab combined with standard antiretroviral therapies in HIV-infected patients who were heavily treatment-experienced individuals with limited treatment options. CytoDyn is working diligently to resubmit its BLA for this HIV combination therapy since receiving a Refusal to File in July 2020 and subsequently meeting with the FDA telephonically to address their written guidance concerning the filing. On July 1, 2021, CytoDyn announced that it had submitted a dose justification report to the FDA, an integral step in the resubmission process for its BLA. CytoDyn also completed a Phase 2b/3 investigative trial with leronlimab used as a once-weekly monotherapy for HIV-infected patients. CytoDyn plans to initiate a registration-directed study of leronlimab monotherapy indication. If successful, it could support a label expansion approval. Clinical results to date from two trials have shown that leronlimab can maintain a suppressed viral load in a sub-population of R5 HIV patients who chose to switch from their daily pills regimen to once-a-week subcutaneous dose of leronlimab. Several patients on leronlimab’s Phase 2b extension arm have remained virally suppressed for almost 7 years and many patients in our Phase 2b/3 investigative trial are passing two and some four years of monotherapy with suppressed viral load.