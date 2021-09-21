checkAd

Biocept to Present Data at RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit Showing Ability of Its Switch-BlockerTM Technology to Detect Rare Cancer Mutations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.09.2021, 14:17  |  40   |   |   

Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, will present data on its Target Selector assay formats for the ultra-sensitive detection of KRAS mutations using Switch-Blocker technology, which provides advantages for the assessment of therapeutic tumor response and is cost effective for serial monitoring. Biocept’s presentation is on Sept. 23 at 2:00 p.m. EDT at the Third Annual RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit, where the company will also host a virtual booth from Sept. 21-23, 2021.

The Summit brings together academic and biopharmaceutical leaders to share insights and data to advance the successful development of targeted monotherapies and combination strategies for RAS-driven cancers. RAS proteins are frequently mutated in cancers. In particular, KRAS mutations are present in approximately 25% of tumors, making them one of the most common gene mutations linked to cancer. They are drivers of some of the deadliest cancers, including lung, colorectal and pancreatic. As a result, there is significant interest among the biopharmaceutical and medical communities to develop and study new, highly targeted therapies to treat such cancers.

To support these efforts, Biocept offers flexible molecular testing solutions based on advanced technology, including its proprietary Switch-Blocker technology. The company’s Target Selector assays and kits, combined with its Switch-Blocker technology, enables the development of superior assays to detect and characterize genetic alterations in patients with cancer. Switch-Blockers enrich for oncogenic mutations while suppressing wild-type (normal) DNA, resulting in ultra-high sensitivity and specificity.

Biocept’s assays can be used to detect circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) in tissue, blood and cerebrospinal fluid. For liquid biopsy applications, Switch-Blocker technology offers a 50- to 100-fold increase in mutant allele frequency of detection compared to conventional next-generation sequencing (NGS) and has been validated to 0.02% in blood. The technology offers similar analytical advantages in tissue, with the additional benefit of potentially reducing the Quantity Not Sufficient (QNS) rate because of the assay’s low sample input requirement compared to NGS-based assays.

Seite 1 von 4


Biocept Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Biocept to Present Data at RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit Showing Ability of Its Switch-BlockerTM Technology to Detect Rare Cancer Mutations Biocept (Nasdaq: BIOC), a leading provider of molecular diagnostic assays and services, will present data on its Target Selector assay formats for the ultra-sensitive detection of KRAS mutations using Switch-Blocker technology, which provides …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Kilroy Realty Grows Seattle Footprint With $490 Million Acquisition
Best-in-Class Client Service and Potential for Growth Attracts Two Practices Managing More Than ...
Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Announces Third Quarter Distribution
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Declares its Monthly Common Share Distribution of $0.06 Per Share ...
The Harvard Coop Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of its Flagship Store After Extensive Renovations
Exchange Bank’s SVP, Senior Credit Officer Mary Leonard-Wilson Promoted to Executive Role as ...
Miss HomeStreet Hydroplane Takes Second Place at the 2021 Bill Muncey Cup
ConocoPhillips Announces Significant Enhancement to Multi-Year Plan with All-Cash Permian Asset ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Biocept to Present at Four Virtual Investor Conferences in September
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.09.21Biocept Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten