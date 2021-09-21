checkAd

Fortive to Present at the Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit

Fortive Corporation ("Fortive") (NYSE: FTV) today announced that Read Simmons, SVP of Strategy and Justin McElhattan, a Group President, will be presenting at the Bank of America Industrial Software and Automation Summit on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and will be archived on www.fortive.com.

ABOUT FORTIVE

Fortive is a provider of essential technologies for connected workflow solutions across a range of attractive end-markets. Fortive’s strategic segments - Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions - include well-known brands with leading positions in their markets. The company’s businesses design, develop, service, manufacture, and market professional and engineered products, software, and services, building upon leading brand names, innovative technologies, and significant market positions. Fortive is headquartered in Everett, Washington and employs a team of more than 17,000 research and development, manufacturing, sales, distribution, service and administrative employees in more than 50 countries around the world. With a culture rooted in continuous improvement, the core of our company’s operating model is the Fortive Business System. For more information please visit: www.fortive.com.

07.09.21Fortive to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 9th Annual Laguna Conference
01.09.21Fortive Announces Completion of ServiceChannel Acquisition
26.08.21Fortive Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend on its Common Stock
