Equity Residential Provides Operating Update

Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) today provided an update regarding certain same store Residential operating trends in its business.

Same store revenue growth remains on track to meet or slightly exceed the Company’s expectations described in its second quarter 2021 earnings release as the Company is finishing a strong leasing season with very healthy demand and pricing for its apartment units.

The Company also provided the following same store Residential operating metrics:

 

 

June 2021

 

 

July 2021

 

 

August 2021

 

September 2021 (1)

Blended Rate:

0.6%

 

5.1%

 

8.2%

 

9.7%

Physical Occupancy (2):

96.3%

 

96.7%

 

96.7%

 

96.9%

Percentage of Residents
Renewing by Month:

53%

 

54%

 

58%

 

62%

1.

September 2021 results are preliminary.

2.

Physical Occupancy is as of month end, with the exception of September 2021, when it is as of September 21, 2021.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,322 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas and Austin. For more information on Equity Residential, please visit our website at www.equityapartments.com.

