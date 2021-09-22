Office Properties Income Trust Prices $400 Million of 3.450% Senior Notes Due 2031

The joint book-running managers for this offering are BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC and RBC Capital Markets, LLC. The joint lead managers for this offering are BMO Capital Markets Corp., Regions Securities LLC, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc., Truist Securities, Inc. and U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc. The co-managers for this offering are Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Barclays Capital Inc., FHN Financial Securities Corp., Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and UBS Securities LLC.

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of $400 million of 3.450% senior notes due 2031 (“Notes”). The settlement of this offering is expected to occur on September 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. OPI expects to use the net proceeds from this offering for general business purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and prospectus and a related preliminary prospectus supplement filed by OPI with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Warning Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Actual results may differ materially from those contained in or implied by OPI's forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.

This press release states that the closing of the Notes offering is expected to occur on September 28, 2021. The closing of this offering is subject to various conditions and contingencies as are customary in underwriting agreements in the United States. If these conditions are not satisfied or the specified contingencies do not occur, this offering may not close.

OPI’s current intent is to use the proceeds from the Notes offering for general business purposes, which may include repaying amounts outstanding under its revolving credit facility. The receipt and use of the proceeds is dependent on the closing of this offering and may not occur.

The information contained in OPI's filings with the SEC, including under "Risk Factors" in OPI's periodic reports, or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause OPI's actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by OPI's forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

Except as required by law, OPI does not intend to update or change any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

