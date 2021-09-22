Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and Additional Sources of Liquidity for Post-Closing Public Company

The Special Meeting will take place in person at Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands, and virtually via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2021. It can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/ctac/sm2021 . The proxy statement and any supplements thereto are available in the “Documents” section of the CTAC website and on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov .

During the past week, CTAC has secured additional sources of liquidity of up to $65 million for the post-closing public company. Such additional liquidity will be made available by certain holders of preferred shares of the ultimate parent entity of KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (“KORE”) electing to receive share consideration in lieu of $40 million of cash consideration and by a commitment from Fortress Credit Corp. (“Fortress”) to provide up to $25 million in additional convertible debt financing, each as further described below.

“We at CTAC are very pleased to see KORE going public with such strong liquidity,” commented CTAC’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy Donahue. “Despite having sufficient funding to satisfy closing conditions last week, the parties felt that it would be beneficial to increase the amount of free cash available on KORE’s post-closing balance sheet to help fund and accelerate KORE’s growth as a public company. We believe that the incremental commitments from our partners at Abry and Fortress evidence the confidence of two of CTAC’s largest stakeholders. With these additional sources of liquidity, KORE will start as a public company with over $100 million of post-closing liquidity available to it. This liquidity will benefit all of CTAC’s stakeholders by even better positioning KORE to execute on its plans to accelerate growth through cross selling, adding new customers and identifying highly accretive M&A opportunities. We are incredibly excited by this development and believe these changes position KORE for continued success.”