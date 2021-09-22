checkAd

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and Additional Sources of Liquidity for Post-Closing Public Company

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
22.09.2021, 06:00  |   |   |   

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U, NYSE: CTAC, NYSE: CTAC WS) (“CTAC”) today announced that the Extraordinary Special Meeting (“Special Meeting”) of its shareholders has been rescheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The Special Meeting will take place in person at Ugland House, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands, and virtually via live webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on September 29, 2021. It can be accessed by visiting https://www.cstproxy.com/ctac/sm2021. The proxy statement and any supplements thereto are available in the “Documents” section of the CTAC website and on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov.

During the past week, CTAC has secured additional sources of liquidity of up to $65 million for the post-closing public company. Such additional liquidity will be made available by certain holders of preferred shares of the ultimate parent entity of KORE Wireless Group, Inc. (“KORE”) electing to receive share consideration in lieu of $40 million of cash consideration and by a commitment from Fortress Credit Corp. (“Fortress”) to provide up to $25 million in additional convertible debt financing, each as further described below.

“We at CTAC are very pleased to see KORE going public with such strong liquidity,” commented CTAC’s Chief Executive Officer Timothy Donahue. “Despite having sufficient funding to satisfy closing conditions last week, the parties felt that it would be beneficial to increase the amount of free cash available on KORE’s post-closing balance sheet to help fund and accelerate KORE’s growth as a public company. We believe that the incremental commitments from our partners at Abry and Fortress evidence the confidence of two of CTAC’s largest stakeholders. With these additional sources of liquidity, KORE will start as a public company with over $100 million of post-closing liquidity available to it. This liquidity will benefit all of CTAC’s stakeholders by even better positioning KORE to execute on its plans to accelerate growth through cross selling, adding new customers and identifying highly accretive M&A opportunities. We are incredibly excited by this development and believe these changes position KORE for continued success.”

Seite 1 von 6
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. Announces New Date for Special Meeting of Shareholders and Additional Sources of Liquidity for Post-Closing Public Company Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: CTAC.U, NYSE: CTAC, NYSE: CTAC WS) (“CTAC”) today announced that the Extraordinary Special Meeting (“Special Meeting”) of its shareholders has been rescheduled to occur at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Incyte Announces U.S. FDA Approval of Opzelura (ruxolitinib) Cream, a Topical JAK Inhibitor, for ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
FSD Pharma Announces Closing of Lucid Psycheceuticals Acquisition
Helbiz Media Announces Partnership with Amazon
Yahoo Finance Announces All-star Lineup for “All Markets Summit: the Path Forward”
EO Charging Bolsters Business Development Team With Key Executive Hires to Further Drive ...
Lilly to Supply the EU and EEA with up to 220,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab ...
Amazon and Lendistry Launch Amazon Community Lending Pilot Program to Fuel Growth for Small and ...
U.S. Bancorp to Acquire MUFG Union Bank
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Presented Positive Final Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in ...
Sensorion And Hearing Care Leader Sonova Sign Strategic Research Collaboration
Vivendi Confirms the 1: 1 Distribution Ratio for UMG Shares
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Positive Topline Results From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in ...
Emergency Use Authorization of AbCellera-Discovered Bamlanivimab Administered with Etesevimab ...
BevCanna Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Embark Health Inc.
Titel
FDA Advisory Committee Votes Unanimously in Favor Of COMIRNATY Booster for Emergency Use in People ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
Clinical Trial of Investigational Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) in Patients with ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Publicis Groupe Named a Leader in Loyalty Services Report by Independent Research Firm
Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Goldman Sachs 28th Annual Global Retailing Conference
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger