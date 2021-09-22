checkAd

Amalgamated Bank Announces Agreement to Acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago

Unites Two Highly Complementary Organizations to Further Enhance Amalgamated’s Position as America’s Largest ESG-Focused Bank

Expanded Footprint and Resources Position Combined Bank to Better Serve Socially Responsible People and Organizations Across the Midwest

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalgamated Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: AMAL), the holding company for Amalgamated Bank (“AMAL”), America’s socially responsible bank, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Amalgamated Investments Company, the holding company for Amalgamated Bank of Chicago (“ABOC”), for approximately $98.1 million, which includes an earnout of up to $1.1 million, in an all-cash transaction. Although the two entities have Amalgamated in the name, AMAL and ABOC are not currently affiliated.

ABOC has been dedicated to serving America’s working people since its founding in Chicago in 1922 by the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America, the same union that founded AMAL. Building on its union heritage, ABOC will now gain access to a broader network to align with the niche segments that AMAL services, including nonprofits, political organizations, philanthropies, sustainability, and social enterprises. ABOC has an attractive, mission compatible customer base including more than 900 unions, total assets of $950 million, loans of $519 million and an industry leading deposit franchise with a total cost of deposits of 9bps on deposits of $836 million as of June 30, 2021. Additionally, as of June 30, 2021, ABOC’s trust business held approximately $13 billion in assets under custody, approximately $2.4 billion in assets under management, and also has an established Corporate Trust business with over $40 billion in assets under administration. Upon closing, the combined company will have approximately $7.6 billion in assets, $6.8 billion in deposits, $3.7 billion in loans, and $19.0 billion of trust assets under management and $52.2 billion of trust assets under custody.

AMAL was the first publicly traded, ESG-focused bank and this transaction expands its market footprint and builds on its position as the largest bank of its kind in the country. ABOC and AMAL are committed to supporting similar causes, and the combined company will be a powerful platform for growth and innovation. This move also comes at a time when responsible banking and personal financial services are more important than ever in furthering economic, social, racial, and environmental justice.

