NASA, Johnson Space Center, Powers Cloud Content Management with Box

NASA’s success over the past several decades has been rooted in the collaboration of scientists, engineers, astronauts and more. This took humans to the moon, rovers on Mars and brought intel on galaxies billions of years away. NASA is committed to enabling employees to collaborate across cloud platforms, like Box, to help achieve its mission “to discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity.”

Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX), the leading Content Cloud, today announced that National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Johnson Space Center, uses Box to power secure collaboration and critical processes for the Flight Operations Division to advance space exploration missions.

NASA, Johnson Space Center, has been a Box customer since 2017 and selected Box to:

Provide a secure collaboration space for internal content classified up to SBU and ITAR levels

Allow NASA to reduce unauthorized file sharing systems and reduce threat exposure through greater network controls

Deploy Box Relay to streamline the Flight Operations approval process for new official policy, work instruction, and governance documents

Manage versions of documents that support International Space Station operations

“NASA is leading the way on how government agencies are leveraging modern technology to better engage with stakeholders and improve mission outcomes,” said Aaron Levie, CEO and co-founder at Box. “NASA’s incredibly important mission, powered by its cloud and modernization strategy, and in partnership with companies like Box, is poised to help the agency bring agility to mission delivery, while ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive data. We are thrilled to support NASA advance space exploration missions.”

Box is FedRAMP compliant and received Department of Defense SRG Impact Level 4 Authorization by the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). With today’s announcement, NASA joins leading organizations that have moved to Box to power new ways of working, including the U.S. Air Force, the USDA Forest Service and Farm Production and Conservation, Food and Drug Administration, Department of Justice, and the District of Columbia Government.

