Leucadia Asset Management Announces Strategic Relationship with Manteio Capital

Manteio was co-founded in 2020 by Peter Christodoulou (Chief Executive Officer), Justin J. Yang (Chief Technology Officer & Head of AI Strategies), and Michael Cash (Chief Investment Officer & Head of Liquid Strategies). Prior to founding Manteio, Mr. Christodoulou spent 14 years at Credit Suisse Asset Management, where he was most recently Global Chief Operating Officer of the Quantitative Trading (“QT”) group. Mr. Yang was previously a Portfolio Manager within QT, where he ran a successful systematic equities portfolio using cutting-edge AI methods. Mr. Cash served as the Global Head of Fixed Income of QT and is an industry veteran with over 26 years of buy-side and sell-side experience.

Leucadia Asset Management, a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF), today announced a strategic relationship with Manteio Capital (“Manteio”), a systematic investment manager employing quantitative strategies and Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) methodologies. In connection with the transaction, Leucadia Asset Management will invest long-term capital into Manteio’s offering of systematic strategies.

“We are excited to be entering into this strategic relationship with industry veterans like Peter, Justin and Mike, and look forward to supporting them as they grow their business and build out their strategies,” said Nick Daraviras and Sol Kumin, Co-Presidents of Leucadia Asset Management.

“We are thrilled to be entering into this strategic relationship with Leucadia Asset Management and look forward to successfully developing and growing the business together over the long-term. We believe Leucadia Asset Management offers the institutional backing and support structure that will enable us to take our business to the next level,” said Peter Christodoulou, CEO of Manteio Capital.

About Manteio Capital

Manteio Capital (“Manteio”) is a systematic investment manager that aims to apply statistical and quantitative techniques to data in order to identify persistent, uncorrelated sources of alpha. Manteio seeks to efficiently apply next generation technologies and Artificial Intelligence techniques, alongside human supervision, as part of its investment process.

The firm was founded in 2020 by Peter Christodoulou, Justin J. Yang, and Michael Cash, and is headquartered in the United States.

About Leucadia Asset Management

Leucadia Asset Management offers institutional clients an innovative range of investment strategies through its affiliated asset managers. Leucadia Asset Management is a division of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF).

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is a diversified financial services company engaged in investment banking and capital markets, asset management and direct investing. Jefferies Group LLC, our principal subsidiary, is the largest independent, global, full-service investment banking firm headquartered in the U.S.

