Clearwater Paper Announces Participation at TD Securities 2021 Virtual Paper & Forest Products Conference

Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced that Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Murphy, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the TD Securities 2021 Virtual Paper & Forest Products Conference on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, beginning at approximately 7:30 a.m., Pacific Time. The presentation will be available for registered conference attendees. Mr. Kitch and Mr. Murphy will also be available for one-on-one and small group investor meetings.

For additional information on Clearwater Paper, please visit our website at www.clearwaterpaper.com.