checkAd

Red Hong Yi Invited by TIME to Participate and Unveil Latest NFT for Sale

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
23.09.2021, 05:07  |  15   |   |   

Limited NFT drop starts at 0.1 ETH and is expected to be a key draw of TIMEPieces launch

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned artist Red Hong Yi, collaborates once again with TIME for TIMEPieces, an NFT project inaugurated by TIME's creative director, D.W. Pine. Themed 'Building A Better Future', Red is among 40 global artists to be invited for the launch and genesis drop. Red's NFT was officially revealed on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 on time.com/timepieces and the NFT drop will take place on Thursday, 23 September 2021 on nft.time.com. All artwork will be priced at 0.1 ETH. The initial drop will be a "blind drop" where purchasers would not be aware of which artist piece they have purchased. 

Red Hong Yi with her artwork for TIMEPieces

After Red's success of her first Memebank Banknote - "Doge to the Moon" NFT earlier this year, she decided to extend the MemeBank series to launch 'Building A Better Future' banknote for TIMEPieces. This NFT marks her first foray into digital assets without any physical accompanying piece and is aligned with 'TIME 2030', a decade long project that marks the progress towards a sustainable and equitable world. 

"Drawing inspiration from where I grew up, the banknote represents a little girl against the backdrop of my hometown in Borneo, Malaysia. My interpretation of the project theme 'Building A Better Future' is expressed through the character's illustration where she looks toward a future with the option to begin her adventure with either Fiat Money or Crypto. More importantly, this NFT represents my aspiration and hope for a future where little girls in Borneo and Southeast Asia are empowered to choose their adventures and determine their own choices - a world that celebrates nature, technology, and the human race," said Red Hong Yi.

Red's 'Building A Better Future' NFT features a pixelated cartoon character with hidden 'easter eggs' made with smaller pixelated icons constituting objects she has used in her past work such as coffee cups, eggs, and socks. More of Red's artwork and information can be found on https://redhongyi.com/portfolio/  and https://www.instagram.com/redhongyi/?hl=en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632374/Image1.jpg

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Red Hong Yi Invited by TIME to Participate and Unveil Latest NFT for Sale Limited NFT drop starts at 0.1 ETH and is expected to be a key draw of TIMEPieces launch SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Renowned artist Red Hong Yi, collaborates once again with TIME for TIMEPieces, an NFT project inaugurated by TIME's …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cultural Exchange Forum "Night of Guoyuan" Held in New York to Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Atrium HR Consulting ramps up investment to meet demand for global mental health resources
Royal Caribbean Group Releases 2020 "Seastainability" Report
Embracer Group enters into an agreement to acquire Bytex
The Novo Nordisk Foundation funds the world's first interdisciplinary research center to convert ...
Faster than Fast: How OPPO's VOOC Flash Charging turned the smartphone industry on its head
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
Maleic Anhydride Market size worth $ 3.45 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 3.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Titel
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Byondis ESMO Late-Breaking Presentation Confirms ADC [Vic-] Trastuzumab Duocarmazine (SYD985) ...
CaixaBank, together with fraud prevention start-up Revelock, is developing an artificial ...
Over 150 industry leaders and organizations call for decisive government action to enable full ...
Autohome Investor Day: Strategic Upgrading of Auto Eco Fosters New Growth
Trava.Finance Bolsters Consumer Lending Pools with Increased Support for Seven New Assets
KVS Technologies signs US$60 million strategic agreement with US-based Spright to deliver linear ...
Titel
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Algorand Foundation Launches $300 Million Fund to Support DeFi Innovation
Scientists Rapidly Advancing Cancer Vaccine Prospects Using Same Technology as Covid-19 Shots
Introducing the World's First Curated NFT Launchpad
Pioneering Real Estate Lending Platform LandOrc Gets Its Pioneer Investors
Industrial Starch Market Size Worth $167.50 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 7.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The biomedicine companies developing their businesses in Latvia - seeing 455% growth
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Chlor-Alkali Market worth $77.4 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Thor Group Launches Mocasa Online P2P Investment Platform in Europe
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...