BioInnovation Institute Creation House program announces intake of four innovative early stage start-up companies

Selected companies all have a solid, initial business plan and proof of concept in place for a novel idea in the therapeutic, health tech and bioindustrial areas for the benefit of society and patients.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInnovation Institute (BII), an international commercial foundation with a non-profit objective incubating and accelerating world-class life science research, today announces that four companies have joined its Creation House program. Creation House consists of a founder-friendly convertible loan of DKK 10M and 18 months incubation at BII with access to labs and office space, business development support, and BII partners. The program allows participants to meet and interact with BII's network of investors, industry partners, alumni and fellow entrepreneurs across its other programs, and is specifically designed to guide companies to a competitive international level and prepare teams for discussions with investors ahead of series A financing rounds.

In collaboration with the BII team and their network of experts, companies will make a gap-analysis to find weak spots and roll out a development plan with every step needed to reach the milestones on drug development, good manufacturing practice and regulatory strategy.

Bobby Soni, Chief Business Officer, at BioInnovation Institute, commented:

"BII's Creation House program is designed to support start-ups in their journey, and essentially increase the likelihood of success. Through developing the three key pillars: science, team and business, we help each venture to overcome hurdles and position them to attract top quality international investment.  We are delighted to have selected this cohort of initiatives, all of which offer the potential to positively impact the lives of patients suffering from conditions of high unmet medical need."

Creation House is for companies with a solid, initial business plan. In the therapeutic area, a cellular proof of concept with chemical or biological tool compounds is required. In bioindustrials, a proof of concept or MVP (minimal viable product) is required and in health tech, a scale-up ready MVP is required. The new companies BII has accepted into the Creation House program are the following:

